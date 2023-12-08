The best AI copywriting tools currently available

AI copywriting tools can be an excellent investment for small business owners, as they can help save a lot of time and money. Whether you’re a copywriter looking to streamline the writing process or an entrepreneur looking for ways to save, AI copywriting tools can be a great option for your business.

Thankfully, there are plenty of great AI copywriting tools available today. However, not all of them are at the same level of quality. Here is our list of the five best AI copywriting tools currently available and their respective strengths and weaknesses.

chatgpt

Kelvin Wankhede/Android Authority

ChatGPT is the most obvious tool for this list, as it is easily the most accessible and popular writing tool. But while this can be very useful for copywriting tasks, it is not perfect.

So what stops it from becoming the perfect AI copywriting tool? Well, while it is a very fast and simple tool for writing, it lacks many of the features featured in the other tools on this list. ChatGPT requires considerable monitoring on the part of the user, as if you are not careful it can easily generate false information, repeat itself and even steal the work of others from the web. Could. ChatGPT is a writing tool after all, without the use of plugins, it lacks features like internet access, plagiarism checking, fact-checking, and SEO.

Then why is it on our list of best AI copywriting tools? Well, despite its shortcomings, it can still be a very useful tool – if you know how to use it properly. ChatGPT can be great for many different things, like:

Creating product descriptions and summaries

Brainstorming social media post ideas

Creating templates for email newsletters

Reframing copy to avoid duplicate content

These are just a few of the many different tasks that ChatGPT can help with. It’s important to understand that ChatGPT doesn’t guide the user to create great content – ​​but it is more than capable of doing that. And finally, another big advantage of ChatGPT is that, unlike other tools on this list, it’s completely free to use!

Jasper AI (formerly Jarvis AI)

Launched in 2021, Jasper AI (formerly known as Jarvis AI) is one of the first AI copywriting tools – but don’t let that discourage you from trying it.

Selling itself more specifically as a copywriting tool for marketers and writers, Jasper AI can create a wide range of copy for businesses, including web copy, social media posts, email templates, and even This also includes long-form copy like blog posts and white papers.

Unlike ChatGPT, which requires a little more work on the user’s end to achieve the desired results, Jasper AI easily guides the user when creating their copy and makes it very easy to change details along the way. Users can also easily enter desired keywords and other desired information to help get the best possible copy.

Jasper also has a built-in plagiarism checker, so users won’t have to fear the tool plagiarizing other sources from the web.

Overall, the Jasper AI is an excellent tool, with many great features and quality-of-life features that are not present in some similar tools.

Jasper AI costs $49 per month for the Starter plan or $99 per month for the Boss mode.

Copy.ai

Copy.ai is another powerful AI copywriting tool that has gained popularity for its user-friendly interface and diverse range of applications. Like Jasper, Copy.ai offers great versatility, as it’s able to write different types of copy, including ad copy, blog content, social media posts, and more.

One of the standout features of Copy.ai is its ability to generate creative and engaging copy with minimal input from the user. It uses a prompt-based system where users provide a brief description of their needs, and Copy.ai generates relevant and consistent content. This makes it an excellent choice for users who may not have extensive writing experience but still need high-quality copy.

However, like any tool, Copy.ai also has its limitations. Users may find that the generated content can sometimes be hit or miss, requiring a bit of fine-tuning to match their specific needs.

Its pricing tier is similar to Jasper, with Copy.ai’s cheapest subscription starting at $49 per month, though users can save some cash by opting for an annual subscription of $432 per year (or just $36 per month).

perception ai

Notion AI is another great AI copywriting tool that is capable of helping with a variety of short-form and long-form writing, from drafting blog posts to creating compelling ad copy.

Unlike some other tools that focus solely on generating text, Notion AI is integrated with Notion, a popular productivity and collaboration platform. This integration allows users to seamlessly incorporate AI-generated content into their existing Notion workflow.

Its strength lies in collaboration, making it an ideal choice for teams working on content projects. The tool also provides suggestions for improvement, helping users increase the quality of their writing.

Notion AI can be added to any paid plan, starting at $8 per member per month if billed annually and $10 per month for monthly billing or free plans.

OvalWriter by Hootsuite

Unlike others on this list, OvalWriter by Hootsuite is a tool designed specifically for social media content creation. It aims to simplify the process of creating engaging and shareable social media posts for businesses and individuals.

OwlyWriter is integrated directly into Hootsuite’s social media management platform. It allows users to streamline the entire content creation and publishing process.

While OwlyWriter is a valuable tool for social media content, users should be aware that its capabilities are more focused on this specific aspect of copywriting. It’s primarily designed for creating captions for social media posts, but it’s perfect for those working in social media management and content creation.

Because OwlyWriter is fully integrated with Hootsuite, users are also provided with insight into the performance of their posts, helping them refine their social media strategy over time.

For a limited time, OwlyWriter is included with all Hootsuite subscriptions at no extra charge, future pricing plans are not yet known.

notes

