The Bengals and Jaguars have a lot at stake on MNF, including the 'Taylor Brown Bowl' trophy

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (AP) — The “Taylor Bro Bowl” trophy meant a lot to Jack and Press Taylor.

It’s still a fun reminder of their head-to-head coaching records and a chance to relive a matchup that may have become unclear over time.

But it’s far down the list of what’s important when Press and the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Jacks and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Brother-Press is Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator; Zach is the head coach of Cincinnati – planning to hang out and maybe meet family members before the game. But their fifth meeting at football’s highest level is more important to mom, dad and others around them.

“It makes a lot of things,” Jack said. “Probably made it at least for me and the press.”

His father, Sherwood Taylor, created the family trophy in 2017 to commemorate the scores of NFL games his sons coached against each other. He keeps it on a desk in his home office in Norman, Oklahoma. It is taken out periodically – and will certainly be refreshed next week as Dad will find the latest result engraved on the trophy.

Press said, “It used to be something that was cool.” “We were both quality control or assistant position coaches, whatever it was. It was a fun way for our family to engage, for us to talk about a little nonsense.

“Now this is something that only comes up this time of year. We might randomly look at it every now and then and see if my dad has updated it, but that’s really all. “It’s a fun thing for our family.”

Fun and intense.

The games have been close, with the Zacks winning the first meeting in 2015 by one point (Miami 20, Philadelphia 19). The Press won the next two matchups with Philadelphia, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in two consecutive years (43–35 in 2017 and 30–23 in 2018). Their most recent contest was a 23-all tie between the Eagles and Cincinnati in 2020.

So the press is 2-1-1 in the series. The Jacks can tie Monday night, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but his Bengals (5-6) are 9 1/2-point underdogs against the Jaguars (8-3). Several family members, including mom and dad, will be present for the fifth iteration.

Jacksonville has won seven of its last eight games and has a two-game lead in the AFC South entering Week 13. Cincinnati has lost three games in a row, the last two due to star quarterback Joe Burrow’s wrist injury, and needs a win. Avoid falling further behind in the AFC North.

The Jaguars are making their first appearance on “Monday Night Football” since 2011, and the Bengals are 3–20 in road MNF games – the worst record in NFL history. Cincy last won a MNF road game in 1990.

The brothers grew up watching “Monday Night Football” in Oklahoma. Sherwood Taylor played defensive back at Oklahoma under Hall of Fame coach Barry Switzer in the late 1970s and was team captain in 1979 and an assistant coach at Kansas State in the 1980s. Sherwood left coaching to spend more time with his family.

Both sons eventually became college quarterbacks. Zack landed at Nebraska after leading Butler Community College to the national championship game and ended up at Press Marshall after leading Butler Community College to back-to-back NJCAA titles.

It was no surprise that they got into coaching immediately after college, with Zach starting at Texas A&M in 2008 and Press, who is five years younger, getting his start at Tulsa in 2011.

“We have the best coach with my dad,” Zack said. “The way he trained us as kids. The values ​​they instilled in us allow you to have an impact on other people, and what do we know best? We know football best. It’s a profession we were naturally drawn to.

“I like to think that we coach the same way they coached us, with patience and a desire to help people improve and communicate with them.”

Mother also played an important role.

“He told us we were the best at whatever we did,” Zack said. “She still can’t get over the fact that I didn’t win the Heisman Trophy. “I was probably 80th on the ballots, but he’s still disappointed it didn’t happen.”

The brothers enjoy immense support, with each other topping the list. And no matter what happens Monday night, they’ve got each other’s backs.

“He is my elder brother; He’s someone I respect,” Press said.

And with Press having so much success in Jacksonville, the “Taylor Brown Bowl” trophy could eventually be filled with head coaching matchups.

“He’s someone I’m very proud of,” Zack said. “I have seen his journey. He has earned everything he has achieved so far; He has worked really hard for this. …It’s really good to see him in this position and performing really well and using his pieces in the right way and scoring a lot of points and having fun.

