The Beatles’ “Last” song is on track to top the singles chart, surpassing the rest of the top five combined in its opening weekend. But are there more songs coming?

The Beatles’ “last” song, ‘Now and Then’, is on track to become the band’s 18th number one single – and their first chart-topping single in 54 years, the last being 1969’s ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ .

, Now and then ‘ arrived last Thursday (November 2) and is the “final” single to feature all four original members. It was accompanied by a music video directed by Peter Jackson featuring newly discovered footage of the Fab Four. Jackson also enlisted the help of John Lennon’s son Sean and George Harrison’s wife Olivia, who provided him with “some great unseen home movie footage”.

The track came to light thanks to a demo tape recorded by the late John Lennon, which was completed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. With a little help from AI which removed the songwriter’s vocals from early recordings.

The track debuted at number 42 in the UK last week – based on just 10 hours of sales – and is already selling more than the top five, according to the Official Charts. But it is now expected to reach number one when the official singles chart is announced on Friday (November 10).

In an interview with The Sunday Times, McCartney said: “I like the idea of ​​not letting go of each other. You know, when you have someone you love very much. In many cases it’s a relative, and even though they’re gone, you don’t want to let them go – that’s what people say when someone dies. They are in your memory, always in your heart. And yes, that’s definitely true of me and the boys.

Reflecting on how he would like the band to be thought of, he said: “I remember the Beatles, I remember the joy, the talent, the humor and the love. And I would be very happy if people remember us for those things.”

Starr said he would like the group to be remembered “fondly”.

“How many streams did we do last year? One billion? 3 billion? It blows me away. The heartbeat is still going, you know?”

Elsewhere, Jackson has said that the new song may not be so “final” after all.

Indeed, the director has suggested that further new music from The Beatles is “imaginable” following their work on ‘Now and Then’.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he suggested that he had not completely ruled out the possibility of more new releases in the future. After working on an eight-hour docu-series, Come backwhich was released in 2021, Jackson said that he thinks it is “conceiveable” that more new music could be developed from the band.

“We could take a performance from Get Back, separate John and George, and then have Paul and Ringo add the chorus or harmonies,” he told the outlet. He added, “Maybe you’ll get a good song.” “But I haven’t had any conversations with Paul about it.”

Before any of this is possible, the Beatles are releasing new expanded editions of ‘1962-1966 (The Red Album)’ and ‘1967-1970 (The Blue Album)’ this Friday (November 10), mixed in stereo and Dolby. Are ready for. ,

