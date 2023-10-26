The Beatles’ last new song, ‘Now and Then’, to be released next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after the start of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release of the Beatles’ last “new” song next week.

The track, called “Now and Then,” will be available on Thursday, Nov. 2 as part of a single duo with “Love Me Do,” which was the first Beatles single in England in 1962, it was announced Thursday. Went.

“Now and Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon that his former bandmates used to produce the songs “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love”, released in the mid-1990s. Had taken.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on “Now and Then” in the same session, but technical limitations got in the way.

With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson overcame those problems by “isolating” Lennon’s original vocals from the piano he used in the late 1970s. More clear vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track the previous year.

The survivors filled it with a lot. The new single includes guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades earlier, a new drum part by Starr, accompanied by McCartney’s bass, piano, and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. Went. McCartney and Starr sang backup.

McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin.

As if that wasn’t enough, they weaved in backing vocals from the original Beatles recordings of “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Because.”

“There, John’s voice was crystal clear,” McCartney said in the announcement. “It is quite emotional. And we all play it, it’s a real Beatles recording. To still be working on Beatles music in 2023, and releasing a new song that the public hasn’t heard, I think is quite an exciting thing.

Harrison’s widow, Olivia, said that he felt in the 1990s that technical problems made it impossible to release songs that met the band’s standards. He said, with the improvements, “he would have joined with Paul and Ringo with all his heart” in completing the song if he were still alive.

Next Wednesday, the day before the song’s release, a 12-minute film will be made public that tells the story of the new recording. CBC announced that it would air the documentary across Canada on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm ET, along with what it described as “additional exclusive content and conversations” about the release. The short film will be available to stream on CBC Gem for 30 days following its premiere.

Later in the month, expanded versions of the Beatles’ compilations “1962–1966” and “1967–1970” would be released. “Now and Then”, despite coming much later in 1970, would be added to later collections.

The surviving Beatles have skillfully released new projects, such as remixes of their older albums that include studio outtakes and Jackson’s “Get Back” film, usually created to attract nostalgic fans during the holiday season.

This year, it’s the grand finale of new music.

“This is the last track ever where you’ll find four Beatles on a track. John, Paul, George and Ringo, Starr said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

David Bodmer, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com