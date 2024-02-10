The bear argument against Palantir is collapsing. here’s why.

Trading on Wall Street is one of the most polarizing and perhaps misunderstood businesses Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). For years, the company was privately run and financed by prominent Silicon Valley venture capitalists – most notably, Peter Thiel.

Unlike other start-ups, Palantir remained somewhat elusive during its time as a private company. Little was known about its operations other than its ties to the US government.

When Palantir entered public exchanges in late 2020, a duopoly almost immediately formed between retail investors and institutional funds. The retail community loved it, thanks largely to its CEO Alex Karp.

But Wall Street had a different opinion. Many research analysts saw the company as nothing more than a government contractor or a glorified consulting business posing as an enterprise software developer.

After a massive selloff in 2022, the stock bounced back sharply last year, rising 167%. Since reporting fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings earlier this week, Palantir is on another tear.

Let’s look at the earnings report and assess how the company defies Wall Street’s bearish logic.

Isn’t Palantir just a government contractor?

Palantir works closely with the US government and its Western allies. Given the company’s reliance on large public sector deals, many on Wall Street likened the business to a contractor. RTX Corporation Or Lockheed Martin,

There’s a lot of money to be made in government contracts, but these deals tend to be lumpy and much less predictable than other traditional technology businesses. Management spoke at length about the company’s sophisticated data analytics capabilities rooted in artificial intelligence (AI); Wall Street did not consider it appropriate to buy it.

In fact, The Bear Cave’s Edwin Dorsey went so far as to declare Palantir an “AI fraudster.”

Image Source: Getty Images

The struggle is real, or is it?

Given the sentiment above, it is clear that Wall Street was skeptical of Palantir’s ability to enter the private sector. The table below shows the revenue trends between its government and commercial sectors over the past several years.

Social class 2020 2021 2022 2023 government revenue annual growth 77% 47% 19% 14% commercial revenue annual growth 22% 34% 29% 20%

Data source: Palantir Investor Relations

The table is a bit difficult to interpret. On the surface, it might seem like Palantir is moving in the wrong direction given its slow growth. Keep in mind that the past few years have been particularly difficult for software businesses as macroeconomic challenges have caused companies of all sizes to rein in spending.

The more important issue is that Palantir’s commercial sector business is generally growing rapidly and is no longer playing second fiddle to the legacy government sector. For the 12-month period ending December 31, total customer numbers rose 35% year on year – but commercial sector customer numbers rose 44%. It is important to understand this.

Basically, Palantir has done a phenomenal job at acquiring new customers, especially beyond government agencies. However, the growth rates shown above highlight that it has still not fully monetized this new business. For this reason, investors should be encouraged about the company’s future and the potential for rapid growth.

Bears should go back to their caves

Palantir was able to make rapid inroads into the private sector thanks to a creative lead-generation strategy. Last year, the company released its fourth major product, the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). In an effort to market the product amid intense competition, it began hosting intensive seminars called boot camps, during which potential customers could test the company’s products and identify uses of AI.

Management says it hosted more than 500 boot camps in 2023, compared to 92 demo pilots in 2022. This growth underscores how much attention AI-powered products are garnering, and the company’s customer growth mentioned above validates management’s claim that “momentum at AIP is driving both new customer conversions and existing ones.” “Customer Expansion.”

Palantir’s continued growth in the commercial sector is undermining the bear argument that it is just a glorified government contractor. Furthermore, the tremendous success of AIP and the demand it is generating proves that the company has developed effective analytics software products.

While I suspect stalwarts like William Blair analyst Louis DePalma won’t change his tune any time soon, recent price action in the stock may suggest the company is becoming more widely accepted as an emerging AI leader among its big tech peers. Its being done.

Some may object that the company’s government business is slowing down, but such a trend is to be expected given the lumpy nature of public sector deals. Furthermore, this argument doesn’t hold much water, as some on Wall Street were initially angry at Palantir for relying too heavily on government contracts.

The company is building a strong business out of its legacy government practice, and it is using innovative solutions powered by AI to achieve this new phase of growth. Simply put, Wall Street can’t have it both ways.

Despite the stock’s rally, it is still trading about 40% below its all-time high. For investors looking to gain exposure to high-growth AI businesses, Palantir represents a unique opportunity beyond megacap technology. Now may be an interesting time to start building a long-term position.

Adam Spataco holds positions at Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and RTX. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The bear argument against Palantir is collapsing. here’s why. Originally published by The Motley Fool

