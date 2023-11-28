The BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy has partnered with the University Entrepreneurship Program to boost the success of start-up ventures.

The University of British Columbia will nominate clean energy and climate ventures emerging from entrepreneurship programs for grant funding of up to $900,000.

VANCOUVER, BC, November 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is offering a new funding avenue for emerging BC-based enterprises that have recently graduated from university entrepreneurship programs. $75,000 in early-stage funding will be allocated to up to twelve ventures nominated from British Columbia’s leading universities: Simon Fraser University (SFU), the University of British Columbia (UBC) campuses in Vancouver and the Okanagan, the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), and Victoria University (UVic).

Learn more about CICE’s 2024 University Call for Innovation. Applications will be accepted from January 22 – March 4, 2024: (CNW Group/BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy)

“Supporting graduates starting new ventures is critical to boosting their new skills and strengthening the transition to clean energy jobs,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “I look forward to seeing the results of the BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy’s early-stage grant funding and collaboration with our public post-secondary institutions. This will help build a clean economy and a strong, talent-driven workforce in BC.” Another step towards.”

The path to securing early-stage funding and partnerships is challenging, especially for early-stage ventures emerging from universities. Many innovative ideas lose momentum due to a lack of critical support – including solutions that have the potential to be the next groundbreaking progress in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.

In response to this critical need, CICE is proud to collaborate Entrepreneurship@UBC-O , Entrepreneurship@UBC-V , SFU VentureLabs , UNBC Innovation Program And UVic Coast Capital Innovation Center To bridge the funding gap that typically hinders enterprises between initial solution validation and commercialization strategy development ( Technology Readiness Level 4-9 , Funding will be structured in two phases, beginning with an initial grant of $75,000 per selected enterprise and additional follow-on funding upon achievements of successful project milestones.

“CICE is poised to advance the commercialization of twelve successful clean energy and climate solutions enterprises rooted in British Columbia,” said Todd Sayers, Chief Operating Officer of the BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy. “Our universities have an impressive track record of developing amazing companies moment energy from SFU VentureLabs, and Arka And corruption From Entrepreneurship@UBC-V, they have all received support from CICE as they scale their clean energy solutions from BC to the global level. “Our collaborative effort to provide catalytic funding when it matters most will accelerate Canada toward its ultimate objective of realizing net-negative emissions.”

Applications for the University Innovation Call will be accepted from January 22 to March 4, 2024, with funding decisions to be announced in April 2024. To know more about the application process, Read the app guide and participate The Q&A webinar will take place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10am PT. register here ,

Citation

Entrepreneurship@UBC-O

“The University of British Columbia is committed to a sustainable future and regional prosperity. Creating new ventures can be a difficult process, even more so for cleantech ventures. Those starting out will go through validation and commercial scale. Momentum may be lost. We are grateful to the BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy for this new funding avenue, which will help increase the support and chances of success for emerging BC clean energy and climate enterprises on the path to a net-zero future. Will do.” -Sandra Spencer, Innovation Manager, UBC Okanagan

Entrepreneurship@UBC-V

“We commend the BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy for recognizing and addressing a critical resource gap for climate enterprises at the early stages of their entrepreneurial journey, when they need it most. We are thrilled to partner with CICE to accelerate and advance potential startups that are poised to become the next big breakthrough solution in the transition to clean energy and a decarbonized society.” – Dr. Sean Lumb, Associate Director, Entrepreneurship@UBC, Vancouver Campus.

SFU VentureLabs

“CICE funding is helping to bridge the known gap in the early stages of creating impactful science-based enterprises. Researchers at BC universities have developed inventions and found enterprises with the potential to create substantial economic, social and environmental value. By providing financial contributions to potential clean energy enterprises at a time when they are de-risking new product development, this initiative will reduce the time to market for research-based innovations. We will work with CICE on the development of the program. Appreciate the work being done, and look forward to implementation.” – Dr. Alicia Main, Associate Vice-President, Knowledge Mobilization and Innovation, Simon Fraser University

UVic Coast Capital Innovation Center

“UVic attracts, trains and supports passionate, highly skilled student entrepreneurs who want to make a difference. Our transformative research into climate change and the clean energy transition provides the perfect testbed for social and technological innovation. This funding is unprecedented in the new “Will help propel ideas forward and clear the way for promising enterprises to make a deep impact.” – Dr. Lisa Kalinchuk, Vice President, Research and Innovation, Victoria University

UNBC Innovation Program

“Embracing a culture of curiosity, the University of Northern British Columbia is excited to collaborate with the BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy to inspire discovery through research. This funding will help empower entrepreneurial students and recent graduates. will help as they transform ideas into budding startups that promise to create a sustainable future.” – Dr. Paula Wood-Adams, Vice President, Research and Innovation, University of Northern British Columbia

About CICE

The BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) is an independent, non-profit corporation that provides early-stage funding to fast-track the commercialization of the most impactful clean energy solutions from Canada to British Columbia and across the world. Driving innovation like the planet depends on matching the urgency and agility of the companies we fund. Because it happens. Together with our climate-first community of innovators, industry leaders, academics, government and Indigenous partners, we lead future pathways to net-zero – attracting investment, creating good jobs and sustainable economic prosperity for decades. Taking advantage of BC’s clean energy benefits to build. come.

Source BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy

For more information: For questions or interviews, please contact: Stacy Gorkoff, Head of Marketing, BC Center for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE), [email protected]604.828.5548, www.cice.ca

Source: www.newswire.ca