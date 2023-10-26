The banks that lent money to Elon Musk to buy Twitter are now completely bankrupt

The numbers are staggering.

debt hole

Ex-Twitter boss Elon Musk had to dig deep into his pockets to fund his chaotic acquisition of the social media platform last year — but the purchase also depended on traditional financial institutions.

Almost exactly a year ago, the flamboyant CEO had to borrow a whopping $13 billion from seven banks to pay off the $44 billion price tag.

Those banks still haven’t recovered from the ensuing chaos wall street journal According to the report, the platform’s value has fallen over the past 12 months due to Musk’s questionable leadership.

The numbers are staggering: According to the report, seven banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, are bracing themselves for losses of at least 15 percent, which amounts to a loss of nearly $2 billion. Is Equal – A disastrous bet appears to have spectacularly backfired on the world’s richest man.

hung deal

Banks were reportedly hoping to sell the debt by Labor Day and are now preparing to unload some of it. WSJThe formula of. What’s worse, if Musk’s social media platform gets a low credit rating, it could be even more difficult for banks to get rid of it.

In other words, the longer they hold this debt, the worse the situation will get, and the more scrutiny they may face from regulators.

According to WSJX’s loan is now one of the largest and longest held “hung” deals, or agreements that typically cause banks to lose money after financing acquisitions that don’t work out.

Meanwhile, Musk’s hard-to-explain actions — burying Twitter’s massive name recognition in favor of “X”, allowing misinformation to spread rampantly, and mass layoffs, to name a few — have emboldened advertisers. Sent on the run, leaving a massive hole in the company’s balance sheet.

Earlier this week, marketing consultancy Abiquity found that most of the site’s biggest spenders have stopped advertising there following Musk’s acquisition.

Despite the disastrous outlook, Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino are adamant that X will become profitable by next year.

One thing’s for sure: The banks are probably hoping they’re right.

