The Bank of England warns that AI could pose new risks to UK financial stability

The Bank of England is reviewing how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being used in financial services, as Governor Andrew Bailey admitted the technology should be adopted “with our eyes open”.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) revealed it is looking more closely at whether the widespread adoption of AI threatens financial stability in the UK.

AI and machine learning have been used by financial firms for at least a decade, for purposes such as detecting fraud and money laundering.

But adoption of the technology has become more widespread and its uses more diverse.

The FPC found that this could create “system-wide financial stability risks”, such as increased cyber risks or lead to a more “sheep” mentality, meaning when financial decisions are influenced by group behaviour.

“Given the rapid pace of innovation and potentially wide-ranging use cases, the impact of AI and machine learning on financial stability requires careful monitoring and consideration,” the committee said.

The FPC is set to examine in depth the potential risks to UK financial stability over the next year.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said we need to approach AI “with eyes open”.

“It’s something I think we have to embrace. This is a very important development, with profound implications for economic growth, productivity and how economies are shaped going forward.

“The moral of the story is that if you’re a company using AI you have to understand the tool you’re using, that’s an important thing.”

Companies are commonly using machine learning, but are in the “exploration phase” with generative AI, which refers to complex data models that can create something entirely new.

“AI also has tremendous potential, let us not say it is entirely fraught with risks,” Mr Bailey said.

The bank, along with financial regulators, is due to publish a consultation paper this month on the risks associated with “significant third parties”, referring to companies that provide data and AI models.

