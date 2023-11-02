The Bank of England warns of recession risks ahead of elections expected next year

Photograph: Andy Renn/EPA

The Bank of England has warned the economy will be on the brink of recession in an election year and signaled it intends to keep interest rates high for an extended period to tackle stubborn inflation pressures.

After keeping rates unchanged at 5.25% for the second consecutive time – the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis – Threadneedle Street said it was facing borrowing costs despite a worsening outlook due to the risk of war in the Middle East and domestic inflation pressures. Will be forced to keep it high. Development.

“It is too early to think about a rate cut,” Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said.

“High interest rates are working and inflation is falling. But we need to see that inflation continues to fall to our 2% target. “We have kept rates unchanged this month but we will keep a close eye to see if further rate increases are needed.”

Issuing updated forecasts as Rishi Sunak’s government comes under increasing pressure over his economic management ahead of next year’s election, the central bank downgraded its forecast, saying it expects steady growth through 2024.

While giving a 50-50 chance of a recession by the middle of next year – likely beginning around the time spring elections may be held – it projects four consecutive quarters of zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP), should interest Rates follow the path expected by financial markets.

The latest projections increase the likelihood that Sunak will fail to grow the economy, one of the central goals of his prime ministership.

The bank said Britain could slip into recession by the summer if rates are kept at current levels for longer than the market expects. Economists consider falling GDP for two quarters as the technical definition of recession.

“At the beginning of the year, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt promised to get the economy moving. These figures show we are headed in the wrong direction,” said Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves. “Our forecast is that we will move from low growth to zero growth, with working people paying the price.”

Financial markets rose sharply after the bank’s decision to keep interest rates on hold – which was widely expected in the city – as investors bet that the world’s leading central bank would end its most aggressive cycle of rate hikes in decades. have arrived. Similar decisions were made by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The FTSE 100 closed 1.4% higher at 7,446, as share prices rose across Europe and yields on US and European government bonds – which move inversely to prices – fell back.

Bailey warned that rates in the UK may need to rise further to drive high inflation out of the system.

“But we should not keep monetary policy restrictive for too long. We have to be mindful of the balance of risks between doing too little and doing too much,” he said.

The bank estimates that the impact of about half of its previous increase has not yet been fully felt in the economy, as millions of households bought cheap fixed-term mortgage deals before raising borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1. Ready to finish. % in December 2021.

Highlighting divisions over the risk of persistent inflationary pressures, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of six to three to keep rates in place. A minority – outside members Katherine Mann, Megan Greene and Jonathan Haskell – pushed to restart the rate hike cycle by calling for a quarter-point increase.

Inflation in the UK stood at 6.7% in September after a sharp rise in fuel costs for motorists in recent months offset weak growth in the cost of the weekly food shop. Britain has the highest inflation rate among the G7 group of advanced economies.

Threadneedle Street said it expects previous rate hikes to help bring inflation down to about 4.75% by the fourth quarter of 2023 – meaning Sunak could halve the inflation rate this year from 10.7% at the end of last year. Will be able to fulfill our promise to do so.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said: “Britain has been more resilient than many people expected, but the best way to deliver prosperity is through sustainable growth.”

The bank still expects to reach its 2% target on inflation by the end of 2025, but Bailey warned that further action may be needed. “Inflation risks remain to the upside. So in a sense this sets our outlook for the path of rates,” he said.

Financial markets expect a rate cut before autumn next year.

Modupe Adegbembo, G7 economist at AXA Investment Managers, said: “We cannot ignore the risk that inflation will be more persistent than we expect and the Bank will be forced to keep rates on hold for longer.

“On the other hand, there is also a risk that if the growth outlook deteriorates more rapidly than we currently expect, the Bank may be forced to cut rates earlier and faster.”

