The Bank of England is ready to keep rates on hold again, but the market doesn’t see any cuts – NBC Bay Area

Mike Riddell of Allianz Global Investors said it was “surprising that the market’s central case is for the BOE to never cut interest rates below 4%.”

LONDON – The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Thursday, as data showed price pressures and economic activity continued to weaken.

By Wednesday morning in London, markets were pricing in around a 93% chance of a second consecutive rate hike after the bank ended a run of 14 consecutive hikes in September with a surprise 5-4 vote among members of the Monetary Policy Committee. Was determining.

Britain’s inflation came in at 6.7% in September, unchanged from the previous month and significantly higher than other G7 economies. UK inflation has generally remained downwards.

Meanwhile, recent PMI data points to a soft economic growth outlook, while the labor market, a key indicator for the MPC, has shown signs of softening.

S&P Global/CIPS Flash PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) readings for October show that business activity declined for the third consecutive month in October and recorded its largest monthly decline since January, leading to a decline in manufacturing and services. Low production has been recorded in both the areas.

New work and work backlogs declined, indicating a lack of pressure on business capacity, while private sector employment declined for the second consecutive month and hiring declined as confidence in the business outlook for the year ahead declined. It has been stopped. S&P Global report says business optimism hits its lowest level in 2023.

“UK economic activity appears to have slowed further, the housing market is weak, consumer spending is falling, and inflation pressures are showing signs of easing. It is only wage growth that surprised to the upside “But it is unlikely to persist given other indicators of labor market weakness,” Mike Riddell, head of macro free at Allianz Global Investors, said via email on Tuesday.

The company agrees with the market consensus that rates will remain unchanged.

“There is no doubt that the BOE will signal that rates could still rise if economic data indicate the need, but as voting member Swati Dhingra recently underlined, changes in monetary policy and their impact on the economy The long lag between impacts means that only about a quarter of all BOE increases so far this cycle have impacted the UK economy, Riddell said.

He said the MPC would be willing to keep its options open, but would like to wait and see how much damage a previous increase does to the economy.

In a research note on Tuesday, Barclays all but guaranteed another rate hold, given lower-than-expected data flows compared to the MPC’s last set of projections in August, with a surprise pause in September, when the economy “If it was anything, a little less weak than now.”

The British lender believes the UK central bank’s rate will remain at 5.25% until August 2024, ahead of an expected four 25 basis point cuts.

“We expect data-dependent guidance to be unlikely to change, with the MPC maintaining the possibility of further hikes, at least in theory, to curb expectations of a cut,” said Abbas Khan, economist at Barclays.

“In terms of vote division, we expect a 1-6-2 outcome (-25bp/hold/+25bp, respectively), with external member Dhingra voting for a cut (which would be the first time a committee member has “Voted to lower rates this hiking cycle), and outside members Haskell and Mann voted for a 25bp hike.”

Market does not expect rates below 4% ‘ever again’

While the MPC’s Dhingra noted the need to assess the slower impact of monetary tightening, fellow member Catherine Mann said she was still concerned about the continued rise in the cost of living in the UK, unchanged in the final print of the annual CPI. Because of this, no change can occur. Guarantees that the bank has completed the journey.

Central banks will now be wary of new upside risks to energy prices and supply chains if the Israel-Hamas conflict engulfs the wider region.

Markets are not buying any further increases in prices, but Allianz’s Riddell highlighted that only a few more gradual cuts are expected over the next few years from August 2024 and said it is “surprising that the market’s central issue is the BOE.” “There is no need to cut interest rates.” 4% some other time.”

He said, “The only way we can rationalize this is if UK inflation remains at or above 3% forever, and/or the UK economy avoids a meaningful recession.”

“But given the excess capacity that has been created following very aggressive rate rises last year, we conclude that the impact on UK growth is likely to be much greater than what markets are currently discounting, and inflation pressures So that should subside quickly this year and especially by next year.”

After significant progress in reducing skyrocketing inflation, central banks around the world are reaching a critical stage as they near the end of a long monetary tightening cycle.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday and is also expected to keep rates unchanged in view of recent economic data and a rise in US Treasury yields.

The European Central Bank held rates steady at the current record high of 4% last week, ending a streak of 10 consecutive hikes.

