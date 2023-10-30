The Bank of England is preparing to keep rates on hold as the economy is on the verge of recession.

The Bank of England is set to keep interest rates on hold for the second consecutive time at its meeting on Thursday, as the central bank tries to bring inflation down to its target without plunging the economy into recession.

Economists believe most members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will support leaving the bank rate at 5.25 per cent, while inflation remains well above the bank’s two per cent target of 6.7 per cent.

Recent comments from MPC members suggest the bank is increasingly confident that its earlier rate hike has helped drive up prices.

Earlier this month Bank Governor Andrew Bailey predicted a “noticeable decline” in the core rate of inflation next month and suggested there would be “further evidence” of a decline in inflation by the end of the year.

While the bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill recently said he was “fairly confident” that higher interest rates were “having an impact on inflation”.

Many indicators of inflation sustainability are moving in the right direction, albeit slowly. Unemployment rose faster than the bank forecast in August, while wage growth slowed from its peak, although it remains at elevated levels.

Concerns over the accuracy of official unemployment data may also strengthen arguments for caution.

However, economists expect at least three MPC members to support a 25 basis point hike.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist at Deutsche Bank, said the more hawkish members of the committee would be concerned about “near-term inflation expectations still elevated as a result of strong wage growth, and the emergence of sticky CPI and geopolitical risks”. .

This week’s meeting follows a knife-edge decision in September, when the MPC backed a break by a narrow margin.

Looking ahead, Sandra Horsfield, an economist at Investec, predicted the bank would “reiterate its plan to keep it at this high level for a longer period” to curb inflation. The Bank may also emphasize that it would be prepared to raise interest rates again if further evidence of persistence of inflation emerges.

The bank’s decision will come the day after the US Federal Reserve makes its latest rate decision. The market also expects the federal funds rate to be maintained between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent.

Last week the European Central Bank ended a run of 10 consecutive rate hikes as the central banks move to the next stage in their fight against inflation.

