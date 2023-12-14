The Bank of England has warned that interest rates may have to be increased again

Bank of England governor says he can’t say with certainty ‘interest rates have peaked’ – Holly Adams/Bloomberg

The Bank of England has signaled it will not end up raising interest rates as Governor Andrew Bailey warned there is “still some way to go” in Britain’s inflation battle.

Threadneedle Street said price rises were proving more stubborn in Britain than in other rich economies as the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 6-3 to keep borrowing costs at 5.25 per cent.

Mr Bailey said it was “premature to start speculating about interest rate cuts” as the MPC warned that “further tightening” would be necessary if price pressures persist.

The sharp comments are a sharp contrast to U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said on Wednesday that policymakers had begun discussing rate cuts.

It opens a divide between the world’s two top central banks after the Fed suggested it could cut rates three times next year.

The pound rose more than one cent against the dollar to about $1.28 following the bank’s announcement.

Separately, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policymakers in the single currency bloc had “no discussion” about a rate cut at their latest meeting on Thursday.

The ECB kept borrowing costs at a record high of 4 percent and announced plans to rapidly unwind its balance sheet.

Ms Lagarde told reporters that the ECB “should not reduce its monitoring at all” on inflation after the decision.

However, in a clear sign that global interest rates have peaked, the Swiss National Bank on Thursday joined the Fed in ending its rate hike cycle amid a slowdown in inflation.

Mr Bailey tried to reduce market speculation that the bank would soon cut rates with the Fed. Despite the pound’s surge, investors remained confident that UK rates will be cut by 4.25 percent next year.

Former bank rates setter Martin Weale warned that talk of a Fed rate cut would exert a “gravitational pull” on other central banks that Threadneedle Street would find difficult to ignore.

However, Mr Bailey said the dynamics driving Britain’s inflation are very different from those in the US. The sharp rise in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed much more to the rise in prices in the UK than in the US, which has a stronger domestic energy industry.

Policymakers rejected any notion of an imminent decline in the bank’s base rate, warning that wage and services inflation – two key indicators of price pressures – “remain elevated”.

The MPC said: “The persistence of inflation remains high compared to other major advanced economies, possibly reflecting less favorable supply-side developments in the UK and stronger second-round effects.”

Britain’s inflation rate, at 4.6 percent, remains the highest in the G7 and the UK is the only major economy where food price increases remain in double digits. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy costs, is much higher in the UK than in the US or the Eurozone.

Mr Bailey said: “I don’t think we can say with certainty that interest rates have peaked. I hope we are at the top of the cycle and I see encouraging signs in the pace of inflation. But there are differences between our situation and America’s. “We have had very large shocks that are more specific to Europe.”

Even if there is no need to raise interest rates again, the Bank indicated that they “will need to be restrictive for an extended period” to help bring inflation back to the Bank’s 2% target.

The MPC noted that bond yields in many advanced economies have fallen “materially” over the past few weeks, which has prompted many high street lenders to reduce mortgage deals.

Mr Bailey said: “Markets clearly form their own view, that’s what they do. I think the persistence of inflation remains an issue. We have seen many of the major shocks of the last year overcome, particularly related to the war in Ukraine, but there is a persistent element to this that we have to iron out.

Liz Martins at HSBC said she expected inflation to remain slow.

He said: “The underlying risk appetite for inflation has declined markedly in recent weeks. We now think the bank will start cutting in August 2024 [instead of] February 2025 – Two months later we expect the first cut from the US Fed in June 2024.

“We then see a reduction of about 0.25 per cent per quarter, taking the bank rate to 3.75 per cent by the end of 2025.”

The minutes of the MPC’s latest meeting also predicted that growth rates will remain flat for the rest of this year as Britain avoids recession.

The MPC said the tax cuts announced in the Autumn Statement were likely to boost the economy by about a quarter of a percent over the next three years.

Responding to Mr Bailey, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The plan is working to reduce inflation, but we must not be complacent.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com