While the overall performance of Hunter Games’ prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has not yet been fully revealed, two things seem to be very clear. Critics aren’t too impressed with it, while audiences really like it.

Currently, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still the film with the lowest critic score of the five in the growing Hunger Games franchise, while it has the highest audience score. Here’s how it stacks up to the other movies:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – 60% critic score, 90% audience score

The Hunger Games – 84% critic score, 81% audience score

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire – 90% critic score, 89% audience score

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 – 70% critic score, 71% audience score

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 – 70% critic score, 66% audience score

Ah, I remember the days when every franchise was trying to split their final films in half to get double the box office money, but it often backfired. At least The Hunger Games got the chance to make both movies, whereas YA rival Divergent didn’t, which is kind of crazy.

I didn’t even realize that critics loved the first two Hunger Games movies so much. I’m not sure why the score for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes dropped so dramatically. Negative critics say it’s dull, overlong, the love story doesn’t work and the film doesn’t justify its existence, but fans don’t seem to think so.

Why do they like it? I think a lot of them have missed the Hunger Games universe, because the world building for it is really excellent, and I understand why both fans and studios want to return to it. I also think it might have something to do with its star Rachel Ziegler, who has amassed quite a young fanbase (and a bunch of the odd YouTuber hater). Feels like she’s on the Jenna Ortega trajectory right now.

It is possible that audience scores for Catching Fire may decline over time. These kinds of things are more skewed than those In fact I’d like to see the film and rate it first, but the overall conclusion is that it seems to be a solid entry for the fan side, even if the critics aren’t as convinced. But hey, 60% is still more than 1% for it to be a “fresh” film.

We’ll keep an eye on the box office, where it looks like May Slightly underperforming, although it’ll never bring up the OG Hunger Games numbers and I don’t think anyone should have expected it to.

