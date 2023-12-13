The backlash begins: The average gratuity dropped 7% last month as Americans grew tired of being bothered by blaring screens in unlikely places, including bridal boutiques.

‘Tipflation’ may have reached its breaking point as new data shows Americans fed up with tipping prompts are cutting gratuities.

Data from payroll provider Gusto shows that tipping for service workers in non-restaurant leisure and hospitality jobs is down seven percent from last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

As of November, those workers earned an average of $1.28 an hour in tips, down from $1.38 an hour the previous year.

According to a survey by the Pew Research Center, nearly three-quarters of Americans say they are expected to tip at more places now than five years ago.

Touch screens in taxis and coffee shops now suggest gratuities of 20 percent, 25 percent and even more.

Americans have become frustrated with the decline in screens. An options trader was outraged when an Alaskan restaurant gave him the option to tip 100 percent

As The Wall Street Journal reports, a bridal shop called A Little Something White in Connecticut encourages brides-to-be to leave tips and requires them to enter a custom amount and enter zeros on the screen.

In one extreme example, a businessman became angry when a restaurant in Alaska gave him the option to tip 100 percent.

People have turned to social media to satirize their frustration, as tip screens are appearing everywhere.

A TikTok user named Molly posted a video of someone asking to pet her dog and then asking them to leave a tip after scratching her dog’s head.

The caption of the video is, ‘Tipping culture is getting out of control.’

Another user named Kevin posted a TikTok of a person thanking a US military member for their service, and then the service member shows them a tip screen with the caption: ‘Tips are greatly appreciated. Is.’

iPad and tablet checkout screens boomed during the pandemic when retailers stopped accepting cash over fears the bill could spread COVID-19 germs.

Now, people feel that they are being asked to tip huge amounts on every transaction everywhere. People have reached their breaking point and data shows that Americans are reducing the amount they tip.

“There is an added pressure,” Jasper Gabay told DailyMail.com. They’re literally holding the iPad right in front of you, like eight inches away from you, it’s just crazy,’ he said.

‘When you’re under pressure you have to tip. The pressure you are feeling today is strange.

‘Everything is already more expensive then you add the tip,’ said Atlanta resident Sharon Sheats, adding that high tipping rates are more than just a New York-problem.

‘Everything you have to pay for, including rent, should be on the owners paying for the servers.’

Now service workers also tell DailyMail.com they agree that hideous iPad checkout screens put too much pressure on customers to tip in coffee shops and convenience stores.

At Bluestone Lane, an Australian café chain in the United States, employee Izzy Gossen said: ‘I feel like it puts pressure on you in a way. I feel like when it comes to cash tips or change tips, I feel like it’s just up to you, you know, it’s up to you whether you want to take it out of your wallet or not. ‘

A Pew Research survey of 12,000 American adults revealed that 40 percent of adults oppose the suggested tip amount.

They also found that most Americans said they would tip 15 percent or less for the average meal at a sit-down restaurant.

Customers in New York are getting some relief from the pressure to tip as food delivery giants UberEats and DoorDash are no longer pressuring customers to add a tip in New York City — thanks to the Big Apple’s new minimum wage laws.

One area where Americans aren’t cutting back on gratuities is the holiday season and year-end tips.

A survey of 2,413 U.S. adults by financial services company Bankrate found that tipping housekeepers, childcare providers, landscapers, mail carriers and other professionals will increase 15 percent this holiday season compared to last year.

More than half of Americans who hire housekeepers plan to tip them this holiday season, the highest percentage of any service.

