The average UK house price in October was £3,000 lower than a year earlier

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average house price in October was £3,000 lower than a year earlier.

The figures were released as a separate ONS report indicated that private rental prices were rising at record rates.

Within London, house prices are falling at the fastest rate since 2009, while private rental prices are rising at the fastest rate since at least 2006.

Across the UK, property values ​​fell by an average of 1.2% in the 12 months to October 2023.

This was a steeper decline than the 0.6% decline recorded in the 12 months to September 2023.

Annual growth in house prices has generally been slowing since July 2022, when it stood at 13.8%.

The average UK house price in October 2023 was £288,000 – £3,000 less than 12 months earlier.

Average house prices in the 12 months to October 2023 fell to £306,000 in England (a 1.4% fall) and also fell to £214,000 in Wales (a 3.0% fall), but rose to £191,000 in Scotland (a 0.2% rise ) is done. ,

Average house prices in Northern Ireland also rose by 2.1% year-on-year, reaching £180,000.

In England, the North East was the only region to record an increase (0.2%) in average house prices over the 12 months to October 2023, while London recorded the largest fall (3.6% decrease).

Amy North, ONS head of housing market index, said: “London saw the biggest fall in average house prices and its annual inflation rate is now at its lowest since 2009.

“While housing prices are generally falling, the rise in rental prices continued with another record-breaking increase in the year to date in November.”

The latest ONS report warns that house sales used to calculate the index have been historically low recently. This could lead to larger-than-usual corrections in the coming months.

Meanwhile, its rental sector report said private rental prices paid by tenants in the UK rose 6.2% in the 12 months to November 2023, accelerating from 6.1% in the 12 months to October 2023.

The 6.2% increase represents the largest annual percentage change since UK records began in January 2016.

In London, rents increased by 6.9% year-on-year – the highest annual percentage change in private rental prices since London records began in January 2006.

The ONS also released figures on Wednesday showing Britain’s inflation fell back to its lowest level in more than two years last month.

The CPI (consumer price index) inflation rate slowed to 3.9% in November from 4.6% in October – the lowest level since September 2021. The latest figure was lower than many economists expected.

In the year to November 2023: ▪️ The consumer price index, including housing costs for owner-occupiers, rose 4.2%, down from 4.7% in October. ▪️ Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.9%, up from 4.6% in October pic.twitter.com/NA7C8hnrHY – Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) 20 December 2023

Nicky Stevenson, managing director of estate agents Fine & Country, said: “After a bumpy start to 2023, the property market looks to be on the upswing, and the stronger-than-expected fall in inflation today promises more activity early next year. There is a possibility. Year.”

Andrew Montlake, MD of Corco Mortgage Brokers, said: “The latest drop in inflation will bring some early Christmas cheer to both policymakers and consumers.

“This will no doubt have an impact on swap rates which in turn will allow mortgage lenders to reduce their product offerings as mortgage sales are set to be even more intense in January.”

Mr Montlake also suggested the Bank of England could cut its base rate “as soon as possible”, adding: “This also has an impact on the whole property market and we would expect potential buyers to enter the market early next year.” “Can be seen making a comeback.” ,

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agents Jackson-Stops, said the “minimum decline of just 1% a year in the UK average house price” is the clearest example of the enduring strength of the property market despite the real estate rollercoaster ride.

He added: “What we expect to see is a modest reduction in property values ​​next year, but not a huge decline because we have seen the strength that underpins our bricks and mortar from 2023 onwards.

“Some home prices will return to pre-pandemic levels, providing a level playing field for both buyers and sellers. With interest rates likely to drop next year and a large pipeline of supply emerging in the spring, there is reason to expect a stronger market as the year progresses.

He added that, with the possibility of a general election on the horizon, “this could lead more buyers and sellers to sit and wait, with pre-election uncertainty often affecting domestic economic confidence.” It is important that sellers continue to accept realistic valuations throughout the year, reflecting a market that is once again more competitive.

North London estate agent Jeremy Leaf said: “Buyers and sellers are excited by rising interest rates and mortgage repayments and continuing strong employment coupled with a decline in inflation.

“Looking ahead, the signs for the new year are more promising than just a few months ago.”

Steven Hargreaves, mortgage and security adviser at Leeds-based broker The Mortgage Company, told website Newspage: “We are seeing an increase in first-time buyer enquiries, which is very encouraging, especially compared to the last 12 months. The increased confidence due to falling inflation and low mortgage rates is having a significant impact on first-time buyers returning to the market.

“Supply is still an issue, however, as traditionally we don’t have an influx of new properties coming onto the market until the beginning of January.”

