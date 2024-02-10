The average tax refund last year was about $3,200. Here’s why it’s too much.

You’ve collected a ton of documents and forms. You did the math and checked it twice. You also filed your return early! Then the reward: a nice, big refund from Uncle Sam straight into your bank account.

Here’s the hard truth: Experts say Americans receiving large tax refunds would be better off receiving a much smaller check from the IRS.

“Everyone loves a tax refund, even me,” Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center, told Yahoo Finance. “Although I know better.”

More than three out of five taxpayers received a tax refund during the 2023 filing season, as the average amount reached nearly $3,200, according to IRS filing data. The average refund has been rising steadily over the past decade and reached $3,300 in 2021 due to additional credits related to the pandemic.

While everyone loves and welcomes a big tax refund that can reach up to half a month’s salary, experts warn that a big IRS check could mean you don’t put your money in the right place. Especially in today’s era of worsening household debt.

Despite the “culture” of expecting a big refund at tax time, Holtzblatt said, “Taxpayers would actually be better off just trying to get their withholdings corrected and putting that money in a bank account and earning interest. Do it.”

Credit Card Debt Exceeds Tax Refund

You get a refund when the total of taxes withheld and paid during the year exceeds what you owe. This money is not a gift from the IRS. It was always yours.

Michelle Su, a CPA and MBT (Master of Business Taxation) based in San Francisco, tells Yahoo, “If a taxpayer has received large tax refunds in the last few years, it’s a sign that they’re withholding too much from their paycheck. Are.” finance. “They’re essentially giving the government an interest-free loan, and putting less money in their pockets.”

This is especially true when consumers are tied to the highest borrowing rates and loan balances in decades.

The average variable credit card APR reached 20.75% in February, a 38-year high, Bankrate reports. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York says nationwide credit card debt balances are also projected to reach $1.13 trillion by the end of 2023 — sending the average credit card debt per cardholder up to $6,864.

“Reducing tax deductions to pay off consumer loans or putting the money into savings products for interest income would be better uses of their money,” Su said.

Tips for Updating Your Withheld Tax

Many taxpayers are unaware that withholding can be changed at any time. You can increase or decrease wage withholding by resubmitting W-4 forms (Employee’s Withholding Certificate) to your employer throughout the year, although experts suggest the sooner the better.

“At the beginning of the year would be best. But if [taxpayers] “After a year, they could make more adjustments to smooth out differences,” Holtzblatt said, “because life changes over the course of the year.”

The form can be downloaded from the IRS website or requested from the employer’s human resources department. Once you’re ready to fill out the W-4, the rest of the process is quick and simple, covering issues like filing status, number of dependents, income and more, Su said. Once completed, the changes will be reflected in your next pay cheque.

Beware of underpayment penalties

If you’re going through a significant life change like marriage, divorce, birth of a child or death of a spouse, experts say be careful when changing your tax deductions.

Filing status and tax brackets often change with life events, and the last thing you want is to receive an underpayment penalty from the IRS. For example, newly single divorcees often move into more expensive tax brackets as single taxpayers than spouses filing jointly as married status, so not updating withholdings means more by the end of the year. Tax may have to be paid.

Not making enough payments during the year may be considered by the IRS as if the government is loaning you money — “and then you have to pay interest,” Holtzblatt said.

The IRS imposes penalties on individuals for late or underpayment of taxes on income during the year. The general rule is that taxpayers must pay 90% of this year’s tax liability or 100% of last year’s tax liability (110% for taxpayers with AGI over $150 thousand). If you’re unsure how much tax to pay, you should withhold 100% of what you owed in the previous filing season to avoid potential penalties.

“While it’s better not to get a refund, you also don’t want to get stuck in a situation where you don’t have the money to pay the taxes owed and get charged a penalty with interest,” Holtzblatt said.

Rebecca Chen is a reporter for Yahoo Finance and previously worked as an investment tax certified public accountant (CPA).

