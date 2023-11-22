LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell for the fourth time in as many weeks, more positive news for potential home buyers, who are being left behind by increasingly high borrowing costs and growing competition for relatively few homes for sale. went.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Wednesday that the latest decline dropped the average rate on a 30-year mortgage to 7.29% from 7.44% last week. A year ago this rate was an average of 6.58%.

Despite recent fluctuations, the average rate on a 30-year home loan is still much higher than it was two years ago, when it was around 3%. Higher rates could add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can spend in a market that is already out of reach for many Americans. They also discourage homeowners who sold at very low rates two years ago.

Rising mortgage rates and a near-historic low supply of homes on the market have hampered sales of previously occupied U.S. homes, which fell at the slowest pace in more than 13 years in October and now the first in 10 months. Has fallen by 20.2%. year versus the same period in 2022.

“In recent weeks, rates have fallen by half a percentage point, but potential home buyers are waiting for lower rates and more inventory,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

The average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed above 6% in September 2022 and has remained above that range since then. Just four weeks ago, it averaged 7.79% – the highest average on record dating back to the late 2000s. The average rate is now at its lowest level in nine weeks, when it was 7.19%.

The cost of borrowing on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, popular among homeowners refinancing their home loans, also declined this week, with the average rate falling to 6.67% from 6.76% the previous week. A year ago, it averaged 5.9%, Freddie Mac said.

Rates have been falling in recent weeks along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide for pricing loans. The yield, which was above 5% a few weeks ago, its highest level since 2007, has fallen amid expectations that inflation has slowed enough to pave the way for the Federal Reserve to cut rates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.42% in afternoon trading Wednesday, up from 4.40% late Tuesday.

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Source