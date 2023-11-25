The Atlantic explains 'Why Americans hate a good economy' as Biden's polling sours

The Atlantic voted for President Biden and published an article on Wednesday titled “Why Americans hate a good economy,” as his polling shows overwhelming disapproval.

The article begins by citing a recent Financial Times poll, in which a majority of voters say they are “happy” under Biden “despite some objectively positive measures” such as 3.9% unemployment, an unchanged consumer price index and a decline in “wage inequality.” Are worse off financially.

Staff writer Jerusalem Demsas attempted to explain what she believed to be the gap between Americans’ perception of the economy versus the economy itself, highlighting “seven possible explanations”.

The Atlantic offers seven explanations for “why Americans hate a good economy” as President Biden’s polling continues to sour. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

The first is “People need a second to adjust”, indicating that the country is still recovering from the COVID pandemic after a surge in inflation.

“Although the price surge is subsiding, it is important to understand that economic conditions have changed really fast in both directions, and people may need time to register what is happening,” Demsas wrote. “Even if respondents think conditions are improving, they are rating the Joe Biden economy based not just on the past month, but on the past two years, and their perceptions may be biased.”

Demsas posits that another reason is that “inflation is really so bad,” writing “If someone has a well-paid job in an inflationary environment, they may tell the surveyor they are doing well – but “The economy is doing well, bad.”

The third explanation is that “expectations are too high.”

“During the pandemic, the federal government provided unprecedented support to Americans. It halted evictions; it put thousands of dollars into individual bank accounts; it halted student-loan payments; it provided aid to unemployed workers; it provided relief to mothers of young children. “Provided tax breaks to fathers, and billions in aid to state and local governments. By doing so, the government would have inflated expectations about a ‘good economy,’” Demsas wrote. “In 2020 and 2021, Americans gained new sources of income that have since disappeared. If I found $10,000 in land one year, and wasn’t so lucky the next year, I wouldn’t be able to tell a surveyor It’s fair to say I’m worse off, even if I got a $5,000 raise.”

An August Fox News poll showed that more than half of Americans believe President Biden has made the economy worse. (Fox News)

After acknowledging that “the rent is very high,” the Atlantic staff writer added, “The biggest winners are at the bottom.”

“A new study showing the decline in inequality found that for Americans whose incomes are in the bottom 10 percent, inflation-adjusted wages have reached new highs since the pandemic,” Demsas told readers. “Although in absolute terms, people with higher incomes are doing better than people with lower incomes, they may be more sensitive to the “costs” of a tight labor market.”

Demsas then blamed the media liking “bad news” as a sixth explanation, citing Biden’s criticism of “negative” reporting about his administration.

“There is a negativity bias in the media, which has some impact on how Americans view the state of the world. But when people are asked how much negative or positive news they’ve heard about the economy, survey responses are relatively Looks stable. 2020,” she wrote.

RealClearPolitics’ average of surveys shows that only 38% of people approve of the way President Biden is handling the economy. (AP/Jonathan Ernst/Pool)

According to Demsas, the ultimate explanation is that Democrats are “bad cheerleaders”.

“Beyond the question of why Americans’ feelings about the economy might differ from the real economy, there is another, perhaps equally important question: Why are policymakers and commentators so eager to explain it away or explain it away?” Demsas was surprised. “I attribute all this energy to the craziness of setting the story in the post-pandemic recession. Some believe the government’s strong response to the crisis proves that we are working and middle-class families could freeze the U.S. finances forever. Others believe that the ensuing inflation was too high a price to pay for those social supports. Still others want policymakers to focus more on That’s how their ideas and victories are translated through a fragmented media ecosystem.

He added, “In short, this debate is about whether voters think the economy is good or bad, and why; the bigger issue is what lessons future politicians will learn about how to respond to a recession. Will they fear the potential effects of fiscal inflation? Stimulus? Will they require that any new social supports remain permanent rather than risk the wrath of voters if they are removed? Policymakers try to learn the lessons of the last war, And each side is struggling to say what, exactly, those lessons are.”

