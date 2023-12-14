NEWARK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the global athleisure market will grow from US$350 billion in 2022 to US$626.79 billion in 2032. “Athleisure” describes a modern fashion trend that blends comfortable and stylish sportswear with activewear. Combining stylish trends with ease of wear and mobility creates a stylish and practical wardrobe. The word was created by combining the words “athletic” and “leisure”. Athleisure is considered suitable for daytime activities and leisure as it blends style and utility for everyday wear outside the gym, especially with its current appeal. Athleisure has become a major fashion trend in this era of comfort and design. This makes the switch from sports to loungewear seamless. It appeals to our more health-conscious, fashion-forward and active population by offering a versatile apparel style that seamlessly crosses the line between athletic and leisure apparel.

Global Athleisure Market Highlights

North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The area is home to many high-end athleisure brands that provide customers access to the latest styles. The wide distribution networks of these businesses expand their consumer base and promote local market expansion. The success of the fitness industry and increasing presence on social media and awareness about chronic lifestyle disorders will drive the market expansion. Furthermore, the athleisure industry is positively driven by the influence of celebrities and social media influencers as brand awareness is increasing due to marketing initiatives and PR partnerships.

The product type segment is divided into sneakers, leggings, joggers, hoodies, yoga apparel, shirts, shorts, jackets, sports bras and others. In 2022, the shirts segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 25% and market revenue of Rs 87.50 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into men, women and children. In 2022, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47% and market revenue of ₹164.50 billion.

The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2022, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 53% and market revenue of Rs 185.50 billion.

market advancement

Same Sisters’ aesthetic as a brand is bleak and ethereal. As is customary for the company, their latest release, “Love All”, examines and plays with transforming historical sarees into unique athleisure pieces that are well-structured, practical, and pay homage to times gone by. A deeper exploration of the designer’s previously hinted fondness for bygone eras can be seen in one of his first collections, “8 from the 80s”. They have designed this collection to satisfy their soul and wear retro style, which is suitable for every occasion. Everything from boxy, short-sleeved shirts to structured, cropped jackets looked good in the 1980s. The previous collection of seven dresses was named Cassata, a word that evokes childhood memories of summer.

market dynamics

Driver: Expanding the fitness area.

To maintain health and lifespan, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle disorders, more people are starting their fitness adventure and working out regularly. The expansion of sports facilities, gyms and fitness studios is also contributing to the expansion of the fitness sector. A large number of people are enrolling in fitness courses and going to gyms, which is another way the market is benefiting from the growing presence of fitness influencers. Due to its ability to combine fashion and fitness, athleisure is a popular choice in the market. The fitness trend is driven by the equally important beauty presence of social media. As a result, market growth will be driven by the fitness industry.

Restrictions: Availability of low-quality, counterfeit goods.

High-end, well-made goods sold by reputable brands are expensive. Hundreds of production facilities create first and second copies of these items using the exact patterns and designs provided by the brand. There is an increasing influx of cheap, counterfeit goods that are identical replicas of the originals to the market, flooding the market, hurting businesses and defrauding customers.

Opportunities: New brands and variations.

As athletic items gain popularity and demand, more commercial options have emerged. Fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, social media influencers and aspiring business owners are launching labels and collections that emphasize sustainability and new fashion trends through innovative styles, prints, designs, colors and packaging. Thus, during the forecast period, market expansion will be fueled by the emergence of new brands and release of novel and innovative collections.

Challenges: Market saturation.

The increasing presence of brands has saturated the market with decreasing market share of all competitors. There are too many brands with similar products in the market, leading to declining market share and revenue. Increasing marketing budgets also make it difficult for brands to survive to gain a competitive advantage. Therefore, increasing market saturation will challenge the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global athleisure market are:

• Adidas AG

• ASICS Corporation

• Columbia Sportswear Company

• Lululemon Athletica Inc.

• Nike, Inc.

• puma se

• PVH Corp.

• The Gap, Inc.

• Under Armour, Inc.

• VF Corporation

Major segments included in the market:

by product type

• sneakers

• leggings

• joggers

• hoodies

• yoga apparel

• shirt

• Shorts

• jacket

• Sports bra

• Other

by end user

• Male

• women

• Children

by distribution channel

• Online

• offline

by region

• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

