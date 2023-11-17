The Art of the Cowgirl main event workshops foster collaboration between Western female artisans

It is estimated that it takes at least 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to master any skill, and after achieving that goal, most people remain students in their field throughout their lives. Opportunities to learn and collaborate in a creative, supportive environment are also essential. Art of the Cowgirl is an inspiring opportunity for women to gain exposure, experience and knowledge in various western trades through educational workshops held during the Art of the Cowgirl main event January 17-21, 2024 at the Horseshoe Park Equestrian Center in Queen Creek. Provides space. , Arizona.

Gaining the confidence and knowledge to start a hobby or small business in a Western industry can be particularly challenging for women in agriculture due to family obligations, responsibilities at home, and financial and geographic limitations. Art of the Cowgirl aims to lower some of the barriers to entry through its Fellowship Program, which unites recipients with experts in their field for extended one-on-one learning opportunities. The workshops provide women with expert advice, practical experience and steps to pursue their passion, as well as help raise funds for the fellowship program.

“The art of cowgirl provides a wonderful opportunity to participate and learn in a community that seeks to advance women of all skill levels,” says saddlemaker John Willelsma of the Traditional Cowboy Arts Association, who focuses on drawing for leather tools. Will teach a workshop.”

The event will offer 18 workshops led by masters of the Art of the Cowgirl, such as Willesma, Robin Brown, Teresa Black and Trina Morris, as well as guest presenters. Topics include horse riding, photography, creative writing, purse making, drawing for leather tools and entrepreneurship.

“If you want to expand your artistic skills, horsemanship or western crafts, these workshops are very enriching and full of practical, expert knowledge,” say photography workshop instructors Phyllis Burchett and Kimberly Bear. “At the heart of Art of the Cowgirl is a community sharing artistic skills and knowledge. We’ve often found Art of the Cowgirl workshop instructors to be completely open in sharing their expertise. This open learning environment is one of the reasons we wanted to get involved with the Art of the Cowgirl programs.”

Making her debut in Art of the Cowgirl, Boss Mars, Inc., a newly formed non-profit organization supporting female business owners and entrepreneurs in the western industry. Will organize two two-hour workshops in which three successful business women from Western industry will participate. Providing advice to attendees to help them activate their creativity and take their businesses to new levels.

Collaboration is a common theme at Art of the Cowgirl, and the workshops provide the perfect venue to learn from the industry’s best, celebrate successful women, and honor Western traditions.

“Art of the Cowgirl is another way to tell the story of the West,” says Willesma. “The workshops allow people to be part of that story.”

Most workshop registrations include a free five-day pass to the event, which includes discussions and demonstrations, the All Women Ranch Rodeo and World’s Greatest Horsewomen competitions, live entertainment, a quick-draw contest and trade show, and the Elite Ranch Horse Sale.

For more information, visit ArtoftheCowgirl.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

Source: cowgirlmagazine.com