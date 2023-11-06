NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, Global Application Security Market Estimated to increase in size US$16.68 billion From 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to grow CAGR of 25.55% During the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of data leaks. The number of cyber crimes is increasing at an alarming rate globally. For example, the number of data breaches increased by 68% in 2021 compared to the previous year. In March and April 2020, hackers leaked the login credentials of World Health Organization (WHO) employees. Similarly, in April 2020, around 500,000 passwords of virtual meeting app Zoom users were stolen and made available for sale on the black market. The increasing incidence of cyber attacks is forcing enterprises to invest in security solutions to protect critical areas of concern, which is driving the growth of the market. Get in-depth information about market studies. Buy the report!

Application Security Market – Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analyzed include-

bargaining power of buyers

threat of new entrants

threat of rivalry

bargaining power of suppliers

threat of substitutes

Application Security Market – Customer Perspective

The report covers the market adoption lifecycle from the innovator stage to the laggard stage. It focuses on the adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Additionally, the report also includes key purchasing criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Application Security Market – Segmentation Assessment

section overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (web application security and mobile application security) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America).

Market growth in the web application security segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many enterprises are using web applications to run their business and connect with their customers in real time. Since these applications are available to the customers 24/7, it is easy for hackers to hack the confidential data of the users. Therefore, enterprises choose web application security solutions, which in turn, is driving the growth of this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global application security market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global application security market.

North America will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by factors such as proliferation of mobile devices, rise in cloud-based networking and presence of key key players such as IBM, Cisco, Veracode, Contrast Security, Synopsys and WhiteHat Security.

Application Security Market , market dynamics

Major trends affecting the market

The prevalence of shadow IT is recognized as a key trend in the market.

The adoption of IoT and cloud computing has increased the use of shadow IT tools such as Slack, Google Docs, and Evernote applications. Many enterprises use them as communication and collaboration tools to reduce workload.

Adoption of such tools increases the possibility of data loss and sensitive data can be easily transmitted to individuals outside the enterprise.

By deploying application security solutions, enterprises can prevent employees from transferring certain types of files containing sensitive information.

Application security solutions help enterprises overcome some of the vulnerabilities of shadow IT by securing their data, regardless of what services and applications employees choose to access, with or without the enterprise’s consent.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Threats from open-source application security solutions are identified as the major challenges hindering the growth of the market.

Many small-scale enterprises choose open-source application security solutions as they prefer not to invest in expensive on-premises and cloud-based application security solutions due to budget constraints.

There are many open-source solutions that help enterprises uncover vulnerabilities such as cross-site scripting, denial of service (DoS) attacks, and SQL injection.

These require low capital investment and are very economical for organizations with limited resources and expertise.

Adoption of these solutions will reduce the growth potential in the market.

What are the key data included in this Application Security Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on the factors that will drive the growth of the application security market between 2022 and 2026

Accurate estimation of the application security market size and its contribution to the market focusing on the core market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Application Security Market Industry Growth in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America

In-depth analysis of the market competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of application security market vendors

Source: www.news-journal.com