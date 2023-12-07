The Apple executive who invented the iPhone screen and Touch ID is leaving

(Bloomberg) — The senior Apple Inc. executive who oversaw touch-screen technology, health sensors and the company’s Face ID interface is leaving the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Steve Hotelling, most recently the company’s vice president, is retiring from Apple, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the move has not been announced. He reported to Johnny Sruzzi, senior vice president of hardware technologies.

Hotelling’s work included some of Apple’s most complex and important technologies for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, as well as the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

The executive’s name appears on hundreds of patents, including those related to the multitouch screens of the iPhone and iPad, and he is best known for being one of the inventors of Touch ID – a way to authenticate users on Apple devices. Main feature. An old colleague at the company said, “There was no one more talented than Steve.”

A spokesman for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the departures.

Read more: The Apple team is working on bringing more technology into the home

Hotelling also oversaw the company’s camera engineering team and was involved in efforts to develop custom sensors. Apple has made photography one of the biggest selling points of its devices. In addition, Hotelling pioneered depth-sensing technologies for augmented reality and worked on the components behind haptic feedback and ProMotion high-frame-rate displays.

Another person who worked with Hotelling said that – apart from Apple’s chip efforts – he was the biggest driver for innovation in its products. His responsibilities are being divided between several of Sruzzi’s direct reports, including Alan Gilchrist, who took over management of the company’s camera and depth sensor teams. Another executive, Wei Chen, is in charge of several display technologies.

Hotelling represented Apple in numerous trials throughout his two-decade career with the company. He was a key figure in a case against Samsung Electronics Co. over iPhone patents last decade, and recently served as a key witness in a lawsuit with Masimo Corp. That company has sued Apple over a patent for a health sensor.

The departure comes at a critical time for Apple’s hardware technology group, which is working to replace many critical components with in-house technology. The organization recently shipped its first 3-nanometer Mac processor, a significant milestone. But other future technologies — like cellular modems, new wireless chips and Apple’s first MicroLED displays — have faced hurdles. The team is also in charge of a project to develop a non-invasive blood sugar sensor.

