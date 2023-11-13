The APEC summit is taking place in San Francisco this week. What is APEC anyway?

WASHINGTON – The United States is hosting the annual APEC summit of world leaders this week for the first time since 2011. Leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group will gather in San Francisco to talk about how to better promote trade and economic growth across the Pacific region.

But the main summit will actually take place on the sidelines: a face-to-face meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This year’s conference is taking place against the backdrop of deteriorating relations between China and the US and global turmoil sparked by the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A look at what APEC is and how it works:

APEC stands for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. It is a platform to promote trade, investment and economic development among countries around the Pacific Ocean.

The group began in 1989 with 12 members, but has since grown to 21 members, including China, Russia, Japan, the US and Australia. Those member states wield enormous influence, accounting for about 40% of the global population and almost half of world trade.

The annual leaders’ conference brings together heads of states and other top economic and diplomatic leaders. (Don’t expect much of a presence from Russia this year; it’s a touchstone given that Russian President Vladimir Putin is pressuring his country to invade Ukraine and there will be a lower level of representation.)

White House aides say the goal of this year’s summit is to try to make APEC economies more resilient, especially in the face of growing climate issues and after a global pandemic that has killed millions and strained supplies. There was tension in the chains.

The main event of the summit is taking place on the sidelines: a meeting between Biden and Xi. The two leaders have not spoken in person since they met during the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November. Since then much has happened to increase tensions between the superpowers.

The Biden administration shot down a Chinese spy balloon that flew over the continental US earlier this year. The Chinese government hacked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s emails. The US government has restricted the export of advanced computer chips to China, and has emphasized providing development assistance to other countries to counter China’s influence.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s increasing aggression in the Taiwan Strait have also increased differences. But representatives of the US and China have been meeting with increasing frequency recently, working to thaw relations. Nevertheless, the Biden-Xi meeting is not expected to bring any significant change in the direction of US-China relations.

The scope of the forum is limited. It focuses on trade and economy. It has no military component and does not arise from a world-changing event like war.

It technically consists of member “economies” rather than countries. This leaves room for participation by both Chinese-ruled Hong Kong and self-ruled Taiwan.

APEC’s strength lies in its ability for countries to work together on major initiatives and facilitate trade relations without binding agreements. Economists explain how APEC contributed to reducing tariffs and other barriers to trade.

But the trade landscape is different now compared to when APEC began in an era of increasing globalization. US strategy has focused on economic competition with China rather than cooperation, even though US leaders have stressed the importance of cooperation. Biden is seeking partnerships with other countries in the region to develop alternatives to Chinese manufacturing imports such as electronic equipment, machinery, furniture, textiles and other goods.

Biden is also trying to highlight progress on the new Indo-Pacific trade deal, initiated last year after President Donald Trump withdrew from the more popular Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The conference has had its challenges and dramatic moments in recent years.

The group met virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The leaders gathered in Bangkok last year, but Biden did not attend the summit because his granddaughter was getting married and he sent Vice President Kamala Harris in his place. That decision was considered an act of neglect by some APEC leaders. Then, as the Russian representative at the conference began to speak, representatives of the United States and four other countries walked out to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chile withdrew as APEC host in 2019 due to mass protests. Last year, when Thailand hosted the summit in Bangkok, pro-democracy protesters challenged the legitimacy of the Thai prime minister, prompting police to fire rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring several protesters and a Reuters journalist. Have become.

This year, discord regarding the Israel-Hamas war may increase. The various countries attending the summit have strong views on both sides of the conflict. Normally some kind of joint statement is made by all the countries at the conclusion of the summit, but this year it has not been done due to those differences.

There is also some partnership intrigue: Taiwan will once again be represented at the summit by Morris Chang, founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The 92-year-old’s lack of a domestic political role allows him to meet world leaders without fear of repercussions from China.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be represented by Financial Secretary Paul Chan. Chief Executive John Lee, who is under US sanctions for his role in the political crackdown in Hong Kong, skipped the summit citing scheduling issues.

The conference could also be threatened by a possible US government shutdown: Without a funding agreement between Congress and the President, the government would run out of money on Friday. It is a constant reminder of American political dysfunction as Biden seeks to demonstrate American credibility. Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cut its outlook on US government debt to “negative”, citing rising interest rates and political polarization in Congress.

At the end of the APEC summit, the leaders usually pose together for a “family photo”. At the first leader-level meeting three decades ago, hosted in Seattle, President Bill Clinton provided matching leather bomber jackets similar to those worn by American fighter pilots. Apparently he wanted his fellow VIPs to feel comfortable, and a tradition was started.

Since then, APEC leaders have been photographed together in batik shirts (Malaysia, 1998), Chinese jackets (Shanghai, 2001), flowing ponchos (Chile, 2004) and “Ao Dai” tunics (Vietnam, 2006). The Philippines’ Barong Tagalog, a partially transparent, embroidered shirt sewn from pineapple fiber and silk, was displayed at the 1996 summit and again in 2015.

It’s unclear whether matching outfits will return this year. The last time the US hosted the summit in Hawaii in 2011, President Barack Obama scrapped the idea. A reporter asked whether it was scrapped because the tradition seemed too light-hearted amid ongoing concerns about the economy.

No, Obama just thought they looked embarrassing.

