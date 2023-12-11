The answer to every question you have about space settlement

Kelly Weinersmith and Zack Weinersmith are husband and wife, new York Times Best-selling book-writing duo. Kelly is a behavioral ecologist with a special interest in parasite manipulation of host behavior and is an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Biosciences at Rice University. Zach is the cartoonist behind the popular webcomic Saturday Morning Breakfast Serial. Both their work has appeared in major publications, such as economist, discovery magazineAnd National Geographic,

Below, co-authors Kelly and Zach share 5 key insights from their new book, A City on Mars: Can We Colonize Space, Should We Colonize Space, and Have We Really Considered It?, Listen to the audio version read by Kelly in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Most of the arguments in favor of space settlement are bad.

There are a lot of ambitious arguments that say we need to go to space soon: to save the environment, to become an intelligent species, to end war, to end poverty, or to rejuvenate a weakly bureaucratized homogeneous Earth. The short version is that none of these things are likely. Environmental ideas to stop climate change won’t work quickly enough and will never be cheaper than what we can do on Earth. There is no evidence that space launches caused humans to become intelligent, or unified, or peaceful. And we are unlikely to get rich because even with spectacular declines in the cost of space launches it will still cost a lot of money to reach space.

Often, these ideas are based on folk beliefs, not by actual scholars. The idea that space travel makes you intelligent largely derives from the writings of a single philosopher, but the empirical evidence is limited and weak. Even astronauts’ platitudes about the view from space are not always correct. The phrase “you don’t see the borders there” is often used but it is also not correct. For example, you can see the borders between North and South Korea. nor would it be wise No To see where light stops and darkness begins.

Environmental arguments may seem more plausible, but they will not work for climate change this century. Moving humans and industry into space could reduce our burden on the planet. But, to keep the population stable at the current birth rate, we would have to move about 220,000 people into space. daily Just to keep the Earth’s population stable. Currently we have no way to get that many people into space and no way to house them. Maybe this will work in the 22nd century, but not now.

Unfortunately, aspirational arguments for space settlement are not well-grounded in data.

2. We don’t know enough about how the body and mind respond to safely inhabit space.

Much of what we know about how the body and mind respond in space comes from data from astronauts on space stations orbiting Earth for short periods of time. This data is not very useful for understanding how a human would live his entire life living on Mars, where there is more radiation and less gravity than Earth.

Our science from the International Space Station is ominous. Life in microgravity degrades bones, muscles and vision. 1/6th Earth gravity of Moon or 2/5th Earth gravity of Mars May Be enough to keep the body healthy, but we don’t know.

“We have no idea whether humans can be conceived, carried to term, and born out into the world, and we don’t know whether those babies can grow up to have children of their own. Are.”

Also, the data we have may not apply to all humans. Astronauts have been mostly male, middle-aged ultra-elite people, very few of whom have been in space for more than half a year, the record being 437 consecutive days. There are also animal experiments, but they are brief and disorganized.

This lack of knowledge is especially worrisome when you realize that a successful space settlement would require permission for human reproduction. We know even less about human physiology in space than we do now. We have no idea whether humans can be conceived, carried to term, and born out into the world, and we don’t know whether those babies can grow up to have children of their own. Are.

Even if we could obtain that knowledge ethically, it would take decades and be prohibitively expensive. Without that knowledge, any large-scale space disposal experiments would take place on babies.

3. We don’t know enough about building space habitats to settle on Mars.

With current technology, it takes about six months to reach Mars. Once there, you’ll have to wait for about a year for a launch window to begin the six-month journey home. Your equipment better be reliable!

Sending stuff to Mars will always be expensive, and (at least initially) extracting resources from the Red Planet will be difficult. So you’ll want to be able to recycle as much as possible – everything including human waste needs to be incorporated back into a built ecosystem.

How good are we at creating recycling systems? On the International Space Station, some water is recycled, which is why potable water in orbit is sometimes called “yesterday’s coffee”. This is enough for space recycling.

On Earth, the largest closed-loop ecosystem ever built was Biosphere 2 in the 90s. It was a 3.14-acre facility that housed eight people for two years. They all survived, but by the time the experiment ended they were starving. At one point, he was getting headaches as carbon dioxide levels increased, and oxygen had to be pumped. They also divided into two hateful groups. All subsequent studies have been small, and none have attempted to completely close the loop.

So, our best closed ecology so far has barely kept eight people alive. Elon Musk wants one million people to reach Mars in about 25-35 years. But scaling up something like Biosphere 2 to a million people would likely require a greenhouse operation the size of Singapore. Even if we could somehow get that much material to Mars, we wouldn’t know how to run such a vast sealed ecosystem because, like the science of human reproduction, there is very little money in it.

If we want to colonize space we need this science. People in Biosphere 2 had to be saved with outside help, which would not be possible on Mars.

4. A struggle for land or resources in space could lead to conflict between nuclear powers on Earth.

Space is useless. Very. In our solar system’s neighborhood, the places that make the least impact to humans are probably the Moon and Mars. While Mars has a lot of things that humans need to survive, the Moon is closer. So, probably the Moon is where we’re going to be first to test living in space.

Some parts of the Moon suck less than others. At the lunar equator, there is no water, and nights and days are two Earth-weeks long, meaning you need very strong equipment and batteries or nuclear power to survive at night. But, at the poles, there are small areas where high crater rims have near-constant sunlight and also harbor the only lunar reserves of water in the form of ice. The total area of ​​these special places is very small – as little as a few hundred acres.

“What if China and the United States scramble for some of the best parts of the Moon?”.

Nations that want a permanent moon base will want the best location. But international law is very vague about what they can do there. Under the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, nations cannot claim lunar territory, but under an interpretation supported by the US and many allies, they can use lunar resources. as per requirement, This means that lunar water resources are explorer-saviors.

What would happen if China and the United States scramble for some of the best parts of the Moon? Some people say that this new space race has already started. While the first space race was all about being first to the Moon, this second space race is liable to be somewhat more conflict-prone: Field, We need a legal system that handles these claims before the fight starts.

5. Space won’t solve existential risk, but solving existential risk can get us to space.

Given the difficulty of determining the place, those who support it generally come to the table with ambitious goals for humanity. One of the most plausible is that another human civilization is a backup copy of our species if we accidentally nuke it. Or cook it. Or it collides with an asteroid. In this view, space settlement is a Plan B for our species, which makes space settlement a worthy goal regardless of the risks or short-term returns on investment.

It’s a good idea, but the danger is that it is not possible to settle on Mars. increase Threats to the species – either by provoking a dangerous conflict for turf or simply by requiring a vast infrastructure made up of large, heavy, fast-moving objects flying over the Earth that are constantly maintained by various countries, corporations, and perhaps even individual people Are controlled.

if there was something in humanity star wars Force-field technology, or if war and terrorism were unimaginable, we would not have to worry about heavy objects falling on us from the sky. But we do not have this technology and we have not been able to move beyond the conflict on Earth. Our capacity to harm ourselves far exceeds our ability to protect ourselves. As long as this is the case, colonizing the solar system will continue to pose risks to our species. Over the past century, humanity has adopted half a dozen new methods of self-destruction. Do we want to add another one?

It is not necessary to have a pessimistic approach. If anything, our work convinced us that there is a lot of amazing work to be done in every field, from biology and physics to international relations. We’re not saying we should never settle down. We’re just saying that going to space won’t make us a better species. If we want to go to space we have to become a better species.

