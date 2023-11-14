'The answer is Modi': Jaishankar on what has changed in India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday reflected on the profound changes that have taken place in India in the last decade and held Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership responsible for it. Addressing a Diwali reception in London, the minister emphasized the important role played by PM Modi in shaping the development path of the country.

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at 10 Downing Street.(AP)

Jaishankar said, “I started by saying that the world has changed, our relationships have changed, the UK has changed and India has changed. So you can ask me what has changed in India. You know the answer. The answer is Modi.”

The Minister elaborated on several initiatives that have shaped India’s progress in the last decade. He highlighted key campaigns like Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao (Educate the daughter, save the daughter), construction of toilets for girls, Jan Dhan Yojana for financial inclusion, Awas Yojana for housing and flagship projects like Digital India, Startup India. , and Skill India.

“The really long answer lies in the series of initiatives that you all have heard about for the last ten years. Initiatives like Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao; initiatives like building toilets for girls, Jan Dhan Yojana, financial inclusion, building construction projects, etc. About Pahal Makaan, Awas Yojana…and these other campaigns…Digital India Campaign…Startup India Campaign, Skill India Campaign…it is when you connect these dots, it is actually When you look at the cumulative impact all this has on people’s lives, that is the change that is going on in India,” Jaishankar explained.

Reflecting on the significant changes that have taken place in the last decade, he said, “These ten years have indeed been a socio-economic revolution in India…We have actually created almost as many new universities and colleges in the last ten years as the country has Were made.” Last 65 years.”

Turning his focus to the diplomatic front, Jaishankar highlighted the need to reshape relations between India and the UK. Recognizing the profound changes that have taken place in both countries, he expressed the importance of crafting a partnership fit for the contemporary era.

“We are trying today to reshape the relationship between India and Britain. We are trying to do this because, over the last several decades, both our countries have changed profoundly. We have changed ourselves, our relationships , have changed our relations and approaches to the world; therefore, it is important that we prepare a partnership for a contemporary era in which we explore new convergences to see if there is unrealized potential there,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar is on a five-day visit to Britain which will end on November 15. During his visit, he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron at 10 Downing Street.

