Almendralejo in southern Spain became the first global example of how dangerous sexual harassment can be with AI deepfake technology.

Advertisement

It was a quiet Sunday when journalist Marian Rosado was browsing her Instagram account and suddenly came across an unusual Instagram Live broadcast.

Renowned gynecologist Miriam Al Adib was revealing a very personal and shocking situation: her 14-year-old daughter told her that someone used an app to take her photo from social media and make it look like she was naked. Was.

This is the beginning of a scandal that has thrust a quiet town in southern Spain into the spotlight.

Over the next three episodes, the Euronews Tech Talks team will delve deeper into the world of AI deepfake technology.

Our aim is to highlight its scope, explore strategies to reduce its risks, and find ways to educate society to recognize the threats and protect themselves.

Effect of fake AI nudes

Almendralejo, a quiet town of 35,000 residents in the Spanish region of Extremadura near the Portuguese border, is not the kind of place that usually attracts national, let alone international, attention.

However, in September, right after the school holidays, Almendralejo made headlines,

Dozens of local teenagers reported receiving AI-generated nude photos of themselves on their mobile phones.

In the original photos the teenagers were fully clothed. These images, stolen from his Instagram account, were altered using an artificial intelligence (AI) app and then circulated in WhatsApp groups.

Despite the artificial nature of the nudity, the discomfort the girls felt after seeing these images was very real, as reported by their mothers.

The disturbing thing about this story is that the perpetrators of this sexual assault were also teenagers known to the girls.

‘Upscale any photo with AI for free’

Equally disturbing is how easily these images were created.

Deepfakes are a form of synthetic media using AI, usually involving complex processes such as deep learning.

However, these teens were not AI experts. They paid just €10 to receive 25 hyper-realistic nude images of their partners using the ClothesOff app.

Available for free download, the app enables users to digitally undress anyone in their phone’s picture gallery with the slogan “Take off any photo for free with AI.”

When contacted for clarification on their rules, Klothoff emphasized age verification and obtaining consent.

Although they claimed to take age verification seriously, they did not disclose their methods due to “security reasons”.

Regarding consent, they claimed to have strict policies but did not specify them, relying on users to follow the guidelines.

Advertisement

A study by Sensity AI revealed that 96 percent of deepfake images included sexually explicit photos of non-consenting women.

A report from Europol estimates that within three years, nearly 90% of online content could be AI-generated.

Journalist • Marta Rodriguez Martinez

Source