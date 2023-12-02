The alarming number of millions of coaches coming to American universities

Charles Koch contributed $52.6 million in grants to colleges and universities through his Charles Koch Foundation in 2022, an analysis of the individual foundation’s latest IRS filings obtained by the Center for Media & Democracy (CMD) revealed.

Last year’s total is less than the $29 million the Charles Koch Foundation spent on higher education in 2021, and a tiny fraction of what the Koch political network spent in a year. A CMD analysis found that a fleet of 27 organizations controlled by the Koch patriarch, his son Chase and other Koch Industries executives spent a combined $656.8 million on political and charitable causes in 2021.

The Koch political network’s spending is likely to increase in 2022 with the news of Charles Koch’s gift of $4.3 billion of Koch Industries stock to the newly formed nonprofit Believe in People. forbes Reported last month. The Believe in People 2022 IRS filing is not publicly available at the time of publication.

The new filing shows that the Charles Koch Foundation now has net assets of $793.7 million after contributions of less than $300,000, but investment income brought in $108.9 million.

The CMD identified 126 higher education grants in the filing, with some schools receiving multiple donations. Again, George Mason University received the largest amount of coach cash, totaling $8.2 million. Of this, $5.9 million was directed to the university’s Institute for Humane Studies. Charles Koch currently sits on the institute’s board of directors as honorary chair, along with Ryan Stowers of the Koch Foundation, who is the current chair, and Brian Hooks of Stand Together.

Grant agreements posted on the Charles Koch Foundation website show that the remaining $2.9 million went to George Mason’s law school, the economics department and its Center for the Study of Social Change, Institutions, and Policy.

The next largest recipient of Koch Foundation funds was Utah State University, which received $3.1 million. $625,000 was directed to the Center for Growth and Opportunity (CGO) at the school, and the grant agreement with Koch shows that the remaining $2.5 million is for the Huntsman Scholar Program in the School of Business.

CGO was founded in 2017 with a $50 million commitment from the Charles Koch Foundation and the Huntsman Foundation. Jon Huntsman was the founder of Huntsman Corporation, a multinational chemicals manufacturer.

New York University was among the top three higher education grant recipients with a $3 million contribution from the Kochs. According to the grant agreement, it is to support the Koch Cash Center for Social Media and Politics “to study how information flows online.”

While these grants were published by Koch, only a selection of grant agreements to date are listed in the section of the site dedicated to sharing information on annual grant agreements.

Nearly 50 years ago, Charles Koch urged the Institute for Humane Studies board of directors to avoid giving money to universities unless they helped advance business interests:

[W]We have supported the same institutions that attack free markets. Although most of our support has been involuntary through taxes, we have contributed voluntarily to colleges and universities on the mistaken belief that this aid benefits businesses and the free enterprise system, even though these institutions are highly hostile toward American business. Encourage. We should stop funding our own destruction and follow the advice of former Deputy Secretary of Defense David Packard by supporting only those programs, departments or schools that ‘in some way support our individual companies or our free enterprise. Contribute to the general welfare of the system.’ ,

In addition to higher education grants, the Koch Foundation sent $2.3 million to right-wing litigation, advocacy and other tax-exempt groups. The bulk of that funding, $1.9 million, went to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Charles Koch is the CEO and Chairman of Koch Industries and has a net worth of $52.4 billion. forbes,

Source: www.commondreams.org