Dublin, November 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The report on the Aircraft Ignition System market highlights important developments and emerging trends within the aerospace industry. This comprehensive analysis forecasts the market to grow from $2.27 billion in 2022 to $2.43 billion in 2023, and is expected to continue upward to reach $3.08 billion by 2027. Amid global challenges, the sector shows resilience and innovation-driven expansion.

Global Aircraft Ignition Systems Market: An Overview

A detailed overview of the current market situation is presented with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% for 2023.

Analysis of the impact on the market due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, commodity price increases and supply chain challenges.

North America’s dominance in the market is highlighted while forecasting growth in various global regions.

Innovation at the forefront of market development

Spotlight on product innovation as a major trend with leading companies developing cutting-edge systems.

The recent acquisition by Parker-Hannifin Corporation signals expansion and diversification in technology offerings.

Market Dynamics and Regional Insights

Increased air travel demand was cited as the primary market growth driver.

Detailed country and regional market analysis including growth factors, market size and segmentations.

Market Segmentation: Diverse and Deep

The report segments the market based on type, component, application and end-user, providing a detailed view of the industry.

Insights on aftermarket and OEM contribution to the market size and dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: A Comprehensive Review

Analysis of market competition, stocks and detailed company profiles.

Overview of financial deals affecting the market scenario.

Strategic Trends and Market Opportunities

An assessment of evolving markets and ongoing global economic changes post-COVID-19.

Strategic analysis for new market entrants and established players.

Report Coverage and Features

Coverage of essential market aspects including characteristics, size, segmentation and strategies.

Estimates based on a robust methodology and extensive data analysis.

Major players in the aircraft ignition system market are Woodward, TransDigm Group, Unison Industries LLC, Continental Motor, The G3i Group, Electroair, Sky Dynamics, FADEC International LLC, Kelly Aerospace Inc., Continental Aerospace Technologies Inc., Sonex LLC, Champion Aerospace. Inc., PBS Group AS, Tempest Aero Group LLC, SureFly and Electronic Ignition Systems.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 250 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $2.43 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $3.08 billion compound annual growth rate 6.1% Area covered global

For a deeper understanding of the aircraft ignition systems market and to take advantage of the opportunities identified, view the full report here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global aircraft ignition systems market

Source: www.globenewswire.com