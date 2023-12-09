The AI ​​market is changing. Why Isn't Luke Lango Focused on Chip Stocks?

Source: GraphicInMotion/Shutterstock

When investors and economic historians look to 2023, they will miss an important trend. The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has transformed entire industries, propelling the economy toward an exciting, albeit sometimes unpredictable, new future. This revolutionary technology has created a new wave of stock market winners, but one group within the sector has ridden this wave harder than anyone else. Chip stocks have had a truly impressive rise this year, led by Silicon Valley darlings NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA , However, market sentiment is already changing, and some experts are already focusing on the next phase of AI. For some, that means focusing less on chip stocks and more on companies poised to ride the upcoming wave.

investor space Senior analyst Luke Lango has compared the AI ​​boom to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. Although he sees tremendous growth in the AI ​​field, he is not so bullish on Nvidia. He’s focused less on chip stocks and more on what he sees as the next phase of AI. Like the dot.com boom, he believes the AI ​​wave is coming in sequential phases, each of which will create a new class of winning stocks.

The future of chip stocks

As Lango sees it, the first wave of the AI ​​boom consisted of companies that wanted to build their own models. This put Nvidia in an excellent position to skyrocket, which it certainly did. While Lango sees the company remaining profitable, he also believes its growth is destined to slow. That’s because of a major trend he already sees taking shape: companies seeking to make their own chips instead of using Nvidia’s. This is likely to cause movement in chip stocks in the coming year.

Now, companies are entering the second wave of the AI ​​boom, a period in which they will adapt the AI ​​models they create and make them more specialized. This is a problem for Nvidia because the company’s core technology isn’t built for that. As Lango says:

“Because they are so limited in supply right now, they are just focused on getting any chips they can out the door. And apparently these common use chips are the first ones on the priority deck in their order book. So for these companies that are now deeper into the AI ​​game, more mature, and looking to build more custom models. [Nvidia isn’t making what they want.] So they are looking to diversify out of this to more customizable chips, which are easier to get and can be obtained more easily at this time.

For this reason, AI leaders are looking to move away from working with Nvidia. chatgpt creator OpenAI Looking to partner with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) to produce its own chips, while Elon Musk’s xai Looking for similar options with Oracle (NYSE: orcl , This puts both tech giants well-positioned to ride the next AI wave.

There is another possible winner Alphabet (NASDAQ: Google NASDAQ: GOOG ), which is heavily invested in OpenAI competitor anthropic, Both meta platform (NASDAQ: meta ) And Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) are busy making their own chips, and all the while, tech giants are making significant investments in AI startups. This points to an economy in which the biggest winners will not necessarily be chip stocks, but companies with significant investments in the sector.

AI’s second act

Lango believes that the world is rapidly moving towards the second phase of the AI ​​boom. He sees the recent dismissal and reappointment of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as a clear sign of the field’s progress:

“It went on like an episode inheritance,” notes Lango. “And everyone was mesmerized while the boardroom drama was going on [between Altman] And with his colleagues, I was more focused on the broader implications.”

This means that the next phase of AI is upon us, what Lango calls the profit push. He sees this development as a phase of technology that will usher in a new wave of products and services capable of changing the world. Profit opportunities will be abundant for investors, but they probably won’t come from chip stocks. As Lango also discussed, he sees companies that help other companies make their own chips as having unique opportunities to benefit from the next AI wave.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Briant did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to InvestorPlace.com publishing guidelines.

Samuel O’Briant has been covering financial markets and analyzing economic policy for more than three years. His areas of expertise include electric vehicle (EV) stocks, green energy, and NFTs. O’Briant loves helping everyone understand the complexities of economics. He ranks in the top 15% of stock picks on TipRanks.

Source: investorplace.com