The AI ​​market boom is real – and these are its 8 most influential players

On a Wednesday afternoon in May, Colette Cress Started off an investor conference call by talking about the latest financial situation at Nvidia. The chip maker’s chief financial officer discussed first-quarter revenue figures, and how the company’s customers, ranging from big tech giants to insurance companies and game makers, were using Nvidia’s chips to drive adoption of generic AI systems.

Then, Cress made a prediction that stunned Wall Street.

“Let me go over the second quarter scenario,” Kress said. “Total revenues are expected to be $11 billion, plus or minus 2%.”

This was shocking and unexpected guidance. Quarterly revenue of $11 billion will be higher than any quarterly sales Nvidia has ever generated. The company had generated the highest ever production of $8.29 billion in the past. Wall Street analysts following Nvidia NVDA, +0.50% , on average, were only expecting the company to reach revenue of $7.17 billion in the second quarter. Kress further said that this increase “reflects the huge increase in demand related to generative AI and large language models.”

Immediately, Nvidia’s market capitalization jumped by $200 billion and reached nearly $1 trillion, as the stock surged 25% in after-hours trading. For many on Wall Street, Cress’s guidance was proof that the AI ​​boom was real and sent the stock market soaring in the days and weeks that followed. Nvidia would eventually exceed Kress’s projections and he has continued to make consistently high sales and profit predictions ever since.

Cress is one of eight AI players on the MarketWatch 50 list of the most influential people in the market. These are the people who are leading the AI ​​boom that is responsible for most of the US stock market’s gains in 2023. For Cress, keeping Wall Street accurately informed will be important as she supports Nvidia’s visionary CEO. jensen huangA singular force in AI that could set the direction of the technology sector for years to come as the AI ​​revolution gets underway on Nvidia’s chips.

The story of AI dominating the markets started here Sam Altman, who took a rare and unilateral decision in his company in November 2022, releasing a stunning AI chatbot to the world. In the months since the launch of ChatGPT, every corner of society from business to education has been considering its implications.

Altman’s company, OpenAI, was once a non-profit and had been working on the technology behind ChatGPT for a few years before its release. OpenAI, which counts Microsoft as a major investor, has created a frenzy among investors towards generative AI, which is taking the markets by storm. This has helped reinvigorate Silicon Valley, with almost every company joining the controversial race to create AI systems that could have far-reaching consequences.

Satya NadellaThe chief executive of Microsoft MSFT, +1.07% has accomplished what some thought was impossible by transforming the company by focusing on the cloud. By doing so, Nadella brought Microsoft back to the top of the technology mountain. Now, Nadella has got his second big idea: artificial intelligence. By investing in OpenAI and incorporating its technology into major Microsoft products, Nadella overcame Google’s perceived AI lead and turned Microsoft into an AI dominant. Now, he will have to live up to the expectations that have driven his company’s valuation to $2.5 trillion.

As Microsoft looks to invest heavily in artificial intelligence, it is amy hoodIts job is to explain to Wall Street where the money is going, and what shareholders can expect to gain from the investment. Microsoft’s chief financial officer has effectively communicated Microsoft’s AI investment roadmap so far, helping boost the company’s stock by nearly 50% so far in 2023 and maintain the second-largest market capitalization in the world. This role comes naturally to Hood. She has been Microsoft’s well-informed voice on Wall Street as CFO for a decade and has mastered the art of countering CEO Nadella’s tech-visionary predictions with clear numbers and concrete paths forward.

for years, Sundar Pichai While at the helm of Alphabet GOOGL, +0.64% , Google’s parent company, he has overseen billions of dollars of artificial intelligence investments and related developments. That’s why Alphabet’s board reportedly reacted with shock and dismay after Microsoft and OpenAI became dominant in the AI ​​era in 2023. In response, Pichai ousted Bard, Google’s answer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and made structural changes within the company, combining Google with DeepMind. Google brain unit and installation Demis Hassabis In charge of the joint unit. Hassabis is working to develop a larger AI model called Gemini, which Pichai said will “drastically accelerate our progress in AI.”

Geoffrey HintonResearch on AI and neural networks resulted in major breakthroughs that are the foundation of today’s AI boom. His innovations include the creation of AlexNet, which helped turn Nvidia into a trillion-dollar company. But now, the so-called godfathers of AI are warning about the potential consequences of the technology. In 2023, Hinton left her decade-long job at Google so she could speak more openly about her concerns. He is now an emeritus professor at the University of Toronto and has expressed deep concern about his field, saying he fears where it is headed. Hinton is advocating an analog or “mortal” approach to AI, arguing that it may be less dangerous than digital models.

Source: www.marketwatch.com