The AI ​​gold rush is here. Buy 'Hovels and Spades' for profit.

Since ChatGPT launched almost a year ago, humanity has been fascinated by Generative Artificial Intelligence. And while much of the attention from investors is on companies like megacap tech companies, investment firm Redburn Atlantic says an AI “gold rush” could provide opportunities elsewhere.

Analyst Tim Schultz-Melander said semiconductor companies should give investors a “well-diversified” risk-reward for the AI ​​wave, including Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:ASMIY). 🙂 Highlighting companies like. LRCX) is among those likely to benefit the most.

He said the adoption of vertical scaling with gate-all-around, or GAA, transistor and backside power delivery chip architectures will help the above trio “resultantly deliver better 3-5 year earnings growth.”

“These characteristics will encourage investors to look past the challenging 2024 and begin pricing in the more attractive earnings outlook we see in 2025 and beyond,” Schultz-Melander wrote in an investor note.

Schultz-Mellender, who also initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), said the industry is “notoriously over-anticipated” and likely to break out of its cyclical trough in 2024, citing several reasons, including the rebound of PCs and smartphones. Is. market. He said changes in prices of both dynamic random access memory or DRAM and NAND help confirm the rebound in PCs and smartphones.

Despite this, recent data points, such as the end of a two-year decline in smartphone sales, suggest that the recovery is in the “early stages”. Schulze-Melander forecasts handset sales will decline 5.2% this year and grow 4.3% next year.

Elaborating further on AI, Schulze-Melander said the technology is needed to move sectors like data centers and PCs from large language models to real revenue-generating applications if there is to be a “sustained recovery.” Microsoft (MSFT) and its CoPilot tool, which launched for enterprise earlier this month, could be an “important early use-case for investors,” Schulze-Melander explained.

Schulze-Melander said memory chip makers could offer a “cyclically attractive investment opportunity” early in the cycle, as memory is already five quarters from a recovery in production and spending, while PCs, data centers and smartphones. “Better demand should help “recovery” to balance in the latter half of 2024.”

Nvidia (NVDA) has clearly benefited from increased demand for AI accelerators, which Schulze-Melander said is likely to remain “bullish.” However, expectations for 50% year-on-year growth suggest that much of the demand is already anticipated, which could create opportunities for investors elsewhere.

Companies like Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD) have the potential to offer predictable hardware configurations and deliver positive surprises for CPU demand, while customers are increasingly looking to companies driven by Arm Holdings’ (ARM) architecture in silicon and application areas. “Should see strong” growth rates over the next two years.

In the semiconductor capital equipment sector, the aforementioned trio of Applied Materials (AMAT), ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) and Lam Research (LRCX) should benefit, given their exposure to GAA along with backside power delivery networks (ASM and Lam Research). Is with. ) and chiplet hybrid bonding, Schulze-Melander explained.

However, not all companies are created equal and Schulze-Melander said Dutch chip equipment maker ASML (ASML) could face problems next year for a number of reasons, including delays to its extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment. . Management change could also be an issue, as the terms of CEO Peter Wenik and CTO Martin van den Brink expire in April 2024, which Schulze-Melander said “risks putting pressure on valuation multiples.”

