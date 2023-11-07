The “AI Dilemma”: A Review of the Key Issues Facing Management and Society

artificial intelligence Sergey Tarasov – Stock.adobe.com

The latest book sent to me for review was worth reading. “The AI ​​Dilemma” by Juliet Powell and Art Kleiner is subtitled “7 Principles for Responsible Technology”. This is good for two important reasons. First of all, it makes sense. Second, it is quite small. This combination makes it an excellent book for busy managers and politicians who want an introduction to the concept that may determine whether the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) will help or harm our society.

The AI ​​Dilemma: 7 Principles for Responsible Technology Berrett-Koehler Publishers

The book begins with a discussion of four different logics of power. They do this through the ubiquitous four cell grid. With institutional versus individual on one axis and private versus public on the other axis, the authors describe arguments that apply to engineering, social justice, corporate, and government logic. The explanation for each stakeholder group is concise and clear.

Although they don’t focus as much on lost jobs as I think they should, they make a point to keep in mind the risks to humans. In this chapter and the rest, he brings his thoughts back to those arguments, offering something to all groups and helping each understand the other parts of that matrix a little more.

The book then moves on to another topic I love, black boxes. First of all, they give a good explanation of why they’re calling it a closed box, and I’m familiar with the term. Lack of explainability is a serious risk in all systems, but it is increasingly important for AI adoption. They mention the variety of explanations that must be considered, ranging from how the code works (yes, there is code. It’s not magic) to being able to understand the results in a way that allows non-technical people to understand the system. Helps in gaining confidence.

The middle two chapters deal with data rights and biases in the system. They overlap strongly. While the author uses good examples throughout the book, the examples here really help non-technical people understand why it is not a good thing to allow companies to use and abuse our information and ensure that Why are there rules needed to ensure that appropriate data sets are used to minimize bias? I like the suggestion I saw earlier, that people should own their data, and that includes paying for its use.

While the rest of the book can be generalized to any technology or business but focuses on AI, the final three chapters are actually more general. They focus on stakeholder accountability, and explain why loosely coupled systems work better, and discuss constructive friction. These are areas that all four power groups should understand better. While programmers already work at the technical level for loosely coupled systems, it is also important for processes and organizational structure.

This is a traffic book. It is easy to read, clear and concise. This will help any reader who is not already an expert in responsible AI gain a solid understanding of the issue. I heartily recommend it.