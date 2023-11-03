The AI ​​craze has gone too far – and the S&P 500 will suffer if 'Magnificent 7' shares falter, a veteran investor has warned.

The “Magnificent 7” An AI-fueled boom in tech stocks has propelled the stock market this year.

Bill Smead says the craze has gone too far, and predicts pain once a handful of shares are surrendered.

The seasoned investor says AI is old news and high interest rates have made stocks less attractive.

The buzz around artificial intelligence has boosted “Magnificent Seven” stocks this year, sending the broader market higher. Bill Smeed warned in a memo this week titled “Artificial (Stock Market) Life Support” that the frenzy appears to have gone too far, and investors could suffer big losses if the hype subsides.

“We find the whole thing very fraudulent,” wrote the president of Smead Capital Management. “First of all, AI is nothing new, and they’ve all been working on it and using it for the last ten years,” he said, referring to the Group of Seven big tech companies: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple. , Microsoft, Tesla, Meta, and Nvidia.

Smeed added, “Second, interest rates have increased significantly and have made future earnings on exciting technology less valuable by discounting today’s earnings.” “Third, this group of companies is renowned for their lack of candor (just ask the Justice Department).”

Tech-industry giant IBM’s AI system, Watson, was winning the “Jeopardy” game in 2011, the veteran investor said. His comments about rates noted the Federal Reserve raising borrowing costs from near zero to more than 5% since last spring, which has boosted returns from risk-free Treasuries and relative to risky assets like stocks. The appeal has been reduced. His third point was an allusion to the US government’s legal challenges against companies like Amazon and Alphabet.

Smeed emphasized that the Magnificent Seven is “the only thing keeping the rally in the S&P 500 index alive this year.” They’ve included a chart showing the 10 largest S&P 500 stocks by market cap that have contributed an unprecedented 96% to the index’s performance for 2023.

“The success of this narrow group of stocks has protected the large amount of capital trapped in the passive index and prevented it from escaping,” he said. In other words, if a handful of high-fliers capitulate, his view is that investors will shortlist shares and pull their cash out of the market.

“AI looks like tech stocks and the S&P 500 index are on life support to us,” Smeed said. “What if the seven stocks that drive the inactive S&P 500 index turn out to be the same as every stock that has historically been popular? That’s just another reason to fear stock market failure!”

Value investors have been raising concerns about a historic bubble and potential decline in stocks for some time. For example, he warned in August that the AI-fueled tech craze had “made the dot-com bubble seem like small change.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com