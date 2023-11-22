The advanced Bullbar 2.0 provides a safe, completely free-standing solution to pull ups and other bodyweight exercises

Inventor Mike Alfandre is launching the second version of his successful Bullbar, a standalone, no-assembly pull up bar that eliminates the risk of door frames falling off or being damaged.

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Body weight exercises like calisthenics have become more popular in recent years, especially during the COVID pandemic, when people couldn’t go to the gym and needed to stay fit. was required. Home. Experts recommend these exercises due to their convenience, affordability as well as providing a more functional workout by engaging multiple muscles simultaneously.

As part of the growing movement to exercise at home, many people have purchased door frame pull up bars. However, there are many videos online in which pull up bars break or dislodge from the mount, causing the user to fall in a dangerous and humiliating manner. Bars can also ruin door frames surface and structurally, resulting in expensive repair costs or fines, especially for those who are renting their residence.

Not wanting to destroy his door frame or become a part of those workout fail videos, inventor Mike Alfandre started thinking about a stronger solution to doing pull ups at home. In 2017, Alfandre, who was in college at the time, came up with the initial idea and sketches for the Bullbar, a compact, free-standing pull up bar that requires no assembly. At the time, free-standing pull up equipment on the market took hours to assemble and took up too much space to fit in the average bedroom or apartment.

Alfandre took his sketches to a friend studying animation, and he created 3D renderings of the sketches and some realistic photos. They posted these online to see if there would be interest in the product, which yielded positive results. With the concept validated, they began working with an industrial design and engineering firm for a prototype. It took approximately three years to complete and the first physical prototype was revealed in 2021.

Once it was ready for production, Alfandre successfully raised over $85,000 through an online crowdfunding campaign to produce the first version of Bullbar, and they began shipping orders in early 2022. After receiving significant attention, Alfandre has launched the patent pending Bullbar 2.0, which includes various upgrades over the previous version. They listened to every comment from the product’s beta users and incorporated them into the updated design.

Bullbar 2.0 measures 81.5 inches long with a footprint of only 38 x 58 inches, and can be set up in just one minute, without the need for any tools. When folded, it becomes so small that it can be kept in a cupboard or in the trunk of a car. It weighs less than 50 pounds, making it the only pull up bar that can be easily moved from indoors to outdoors. Made from industrial steel, the bullbar can hold up to 300 pounds and is just as safe as the heavy-duty safety pins used to pull trailers.

In addition to pull ups, the bullbar is also designed for other exercises, like chin-ups, leg raises, dead-hangs, and more. It comes with removable and adjustable handle bars to be able to do dips, push ups and inverted rows. Users can also hang gymnastics rings on it for core strength exercises. This makes the Bullbar an extremely versatile piece of exercise equipment, saving space and enabling a more complete workout for users.

According to Alfandre, who has a patent pending on Bullbar’s design, current competitors’ products require complex assembly, weigh more than 100 pounds, and are too heavy, making them not as mobile and portable as Bullbar. Do not happen.

“I wanted to create a system that could fit anywhere, be very easy to install, and not require drilling holes in the wall,” says Alfandre, “I worked for years to bring my vision to life And, with the help of an amazing group of people, the enhanced second version of Bullbar is now available to customers in the US and abroad.

“What started as a journey to create a better pull up bar eventually turned into a full body workout solution that can be used literally anywhere. Bullbar aspires to be one of the world’s top brands in calisthenics and bodyweight exercise equipment,” he added. “It provides a safe, portable and free-standing solution to pull ups, catering to the fast-growing segment of people who prefer to work out at home rather than going to crowded gyms, where The atmosphere can be intimidating. We are in the process of designing accessories and products that complement our flagship Bullbar. We have many other innovative equipment designs in the pipeline, as we want to create the most convenient, easiest, and safest home exercise system possible.

Bullbar 2.0 is now available for delivery for the 2023 holiday season.

