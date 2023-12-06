The actors voted to approve the agreement that ended the strike, much to the relief of union leaders and Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood actors have voted to ratify a deal with studios, ending their strike after nearly four months, leaders announced Tuesday.

Approval of a three-year contract from members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists was no certainty, with some prominent members expressing disagreement with the deal that union leaders had bargained for.

The 78% yes result in voting that began on Nov. 13 and ended Tuesday was a far cry from the nearly unanimous approval and widespread enthusiasm given to the deal by Writers Guild members that ended their strike in September.

But the outcome is a huge relief to SAG-AFTRA leaders and the entertainment industry that is attempting to return to normalcy after months of labor strife. And it brings the final, official end to the most tumultuous year for Hollywood workers in half a century, with two historic strikes that rocked the industry.

“This contract is a huge win for working artists, and it marks the beginning of a new era for the industry.” The union said in a tweet The results were announced on Tuesday evening.

SAG-AFTRA said just over 38% of its members voted.

“There were more yes votes than I expected and it was great to see because despite the loud voices of complaint on social media, it shows that the membership is still strong and united,” said “Can’t Hardly Wait” actor Ethan Embree. Posted on what was formerly known as Twitter. “Back to Work.”

Rejection of the agreement would mean a return to the bargaining table and, with it, the possibility of actors going back on strike if leaders called for it.

Those leaders freed the actors to return to work, declaring the strike over as soon as a tentative deal was reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on November 8, which will limit studios, streaming services and production in union negotiations. Represents companies. Two days later, it was approved by the guild’s board with 86% of the vote.

“AMPTP member companies congratulate SAG-AFTRA on the ratification of its new contract, which represents historic gains and protections for artists,” AMPTP said in a statement Tuesday night. “With this vote, industry and jobs will be supported.” Able to come back with full strength.”

Controlling the use of artificial intelligence in long, systematic negotiations was the most difficult issue.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher told The Associated Press shortly after the proposal was reached that ensuring that AI replicas of actors could only be used with their informed consent and compensation was a “deal breaker” in the negotiations. .

But he didn’t fight hard enough for some prominent members, including actors Justin Bateman and Matthew Modine, who cited the issue as a reason to vote “no” and raised fears that many voters would follow his lead.

“I cannot support a contract that compromises artists’ freedom and financial future,” said Modine, who ran against Drescher for union president in 2021 and was one of the board members who rejected the deal. said in a statement. “It is intentionally vague and demands union members to release their autonomy… Consent is surrender.”

But several other major actors expressed strong support for the agreement, including Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain and Colman Domingo, who is up for major Oscars this year for his performance in “Rustin.”

“I believe we have an incredible deal, I believe it’s thoughtful and it’s about moving the needle forward,” Domingo told the AP last week. “I am very pleased with it. I voted yes.

The contract calls for a 7% general pay increase, with further increases in the second and third years of the deal.

The deal also includes a hard-won provision that temporarily derailed negotiations: In addition to the traditional royalties paid for screenings of films or series, artists would be required to watch their work in the future on streaming services. Creating a fund to pay for.

The provision is an effort to bring payment systems in line with an industry now dominated by streaming, a reality that is almost certain to spark more labor fights — and possibly more strikes — in the years to come.

,

Associated Press journalist John Carucci contributed from New York.

Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com