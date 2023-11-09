LOS ANGELES (AP) — Do you remember your favorite actors? After almost four months of strike, they are back.

Wednesday’s agreement between the striking actors and studios and streaming services will not immediately allow a full resumption of filming. This will take several months.

But the tentative agreement – ​​which both sides say includes extraordinary provisions – means more than six months of labor strife in the film and television industries is coming to an end. Soon, thousands of employees in the entertainment sector may return to work. And popular franchises like “Deadpool,” “Abbott Elementary” and “The Last of Us” will be one step closer to returning to screens.

Hollywood loves happy endings. The actors’ strike may provide this, although there is still the possibility of a sequel striking in the coming months.

Here’s some of what happens next:

So is the actors’ strike really over?

The protests have been postponed and the only celebratory rallies on the horizon are the ones the actors’ union is promising.

Some steps need to be taken before the deal can become official. On Friday, the national board of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will review the agreement and may approve it. Then, details of the agreement will be released and the full membership of the guild will vote on it.

But when the striking screenwriters – who had begun the strike on May 2 – reached their agreement in September, their union allowed writing work to resume before full ratification of the contract was completed.

Although it was possible that those votes would defeat the deal, the union’s negotiating committee unanimously approved the deal and called off the strike.

What’s in the deal?

The exact terms of the deal will not be released until later this week, but a Some key things are known,

The union says the deal is worth more than a billion dollars and that they have “secured a deal of extraordinary scope” that includes compensation increases, consent protections for the use of artificial intelligence and actors’ likenesses, and “streaming participation bonuses.” .

The studio’s negotiating arm also says the deal includes landmark provisions. “The temporary agreement represents a new paradigm,” the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers said Wednesday.

It says the companies “are giving SAG-AFTRA the largest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union, including the largest increase in the minimum wage in the last forty years; A brand new relic for streaming programs; comprehensive consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; And massive contract increases on commodities across the board.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA executive director and chief negotiator, told The Associated Press that the benefits made the lengthy strike worthwhile.

“This is an agreement our members can be proud of. I’m definitely very proud of it,” Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press in an interview.

Whose filming will start first?

The strike put “Deadpool 3” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as well as Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel on immediate hold. These are likely to be among the first films whose production will resume.

The resolution of the writers’ strike allowed script work to resume on shows such as “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets.” That early start could help those productions get back on air sooner once their stars are cleared to work.

Television moves faster than films, which face a lengthy editing and promotion process even after shooting has finished.

Delays to more shows and movies were announced in recent weeks – the final episodes of Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” won’t air until next November and the release of the next “Mission: Impossible” movie was also delayed.’

What other changes will I see now that the strike is over?

Actors, and many more actors, will be talking about their work again. The spectacular premieres will resume with their stars.

Movies like “Killers of the Flower Moon” and this week’s big release, “The Marvels” have been without their stars to promote the film. Strike rules prevent actors from promoting work done for major studios, which led Leonardo DiCaprio, Brie Larson and many other actors to be unable to do interviews.

This has prevented many artists, like “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout Lily Gladstone, from having some big celebratory moments. (For more examples of performances that did not receive as much attention due to the strike, see this list.)

Some projects have been exempted, such as Michael Mann’s upcoming racing drama “Ferrari.” This freed up Adam Driver and Patrick Dempsey to attend the Venice Film Festival — and also allowed Dempsey to do an interview with People when she named him her sexiest man alive.

But as Hollywood enters its awards season, expect to see more glamorous red carpet shots and interviews with the stars.

What about awards season?

Well, it’s back on, and it will be supercharged.

One of the actors wanted to move the Emmy Awards from September to January. Now it will join the Grammys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Oscars in Hollywood’s traditional awards season. All those shows will air between January 15 and March 10.

Plans for the Emmys and SAG Awards, which will appear on Netflix, are in jeopardy as the strike moves closer to 2024.

The Golden Globe Awards is still in limbo, trying to reinvent itself after years of scandal, but it doesn’t yet have a U.S. broadcast partner.

After two major attacks, what’s next?

Another actor’s strike – this one by video game artists – is possible. That contract is under negotiation, but a strike has been authorized.

Actors who have worked on video games range from voice artists to stunt performers. They have also expressed concerns about the use of AI in their industry.

The studios will also negotiate with set workers and their guild, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, in 2024. From building sets to controlling lighting and even creating effects, IATSE members are vital to film and television production. He is badly affected by the closure of filming and joins the writers and actors’ strike.

One of the key elements of the actors and writers strike is how much streaming has impacted the industry, which could also be a sticking point in set worker negotiations.

And other sectors of the industry have moved to unionize, while there have been double strikes this year. Some reality television workers are calling for a union, while visual effects artists working on Marvel movies voted to join IATSE.

