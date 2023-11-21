The "Action Fallacy" Tells Us The Most Effective Leaders Are Invisible

This article is based on excerpts from The Unseen Leader (Springer Nature, 2023).

“Leadership is about overcoming crises.” “Leadership is acting when others hesitate.” Management blogs, consulting pitches, and social media posts alike are filled with catchy leadership clichés. However, as a historian who teaches in a business school, I know that such simple wisdom bears little resemblance to how history’s most influential leaders actually accomplished great things. Nor, I suspect, does it apply to today’s leaders. So which wisdom applies? I decided to conduct a study to answer that question. This is what I found out.

Beware of the “verb fallacy”

When you think of great leaders in history, who comes to mind? Napoleon, JFK, Churchill, or one of the other great politicians who combined charisma with a penchant for action? Or perhaps Ernest Shackleton, the intrepid British explorer whose epic struggle for survival on the snow-covered Endurance is a pillar of today’s business school curriculum and a never-ending stream of bestsellers.

However, there is a problem. These are not always the individuals chosen by historians as the most influential individuals. And when they do happen, it’s usually for completely different reasons.

I blame the “action fallacy”: the mistaken belief that leadership is characterized by energy and dynamism despite painful obstacles. According to the action fallacy, lively action – Shackleton’s straining of his steam engines in his battle against aggressive pack ice or Churchill’s fiery speeches relentlessly chasing his generals to attack – is the essential quality of a good leader and leader. The final indicator is effectiveness.

The most effective leaders in history did not need to generate much noise and activity because they often kept dramatic situations to a minimum.

However, a serious analysis of the historical record reveals that successful leadership actually has nothing to do with Hollywood stereotypes or heroic struggles. Instead, the most effective leaders in history did not need to generate much noise and activity because they often kept dramatic situations to a minimum.

Take, for example, the Middle East in the period during and after World War I – a mix of guerrilla fighting, colonial feuds and political intrigue, as France, England, Zionists and local tribes tried to gain the upper hand. TE Lawrence’s role in these events is commemorated in the bestseller and epic 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia, directed by David Lean with a heavy dose of poetic license. With its evocative orchestral score, its vast and awe-inspiring shots of the desert landscape, its multitude of camels and horses, the early ’60s Western stereotypes that it imposes on almost all Arab and female characters, and above all, Peter’s The tortured intensity of O’Toole as Lawrence, it was a huge box office hit. This isn’t entirely surprising: Lawrence checks off all the parameters of a heroic, task-oriented leader.

But it was not Lawrence, but the largely forgotten Gertrude Bell, who, more than anyone else, created a modern and capable Iraqi state that survived for the next two decades and facilitated Arab independence. The only woman in her environment, Bell’s influence made few headlines, and her work was generally carried forward by powerful men. But those who worked with (and against) him had no doubts about who was in the driver’s seat. Lawrence himself wrote of Bell that, “She emerged as a man who, thinking clearly, saw the real ultimate goal of our work with the Arabs and, without being intimidated by anything, committed himself to it.” Tried tirelessly.”

Takeaway: Judge leadership, including yourself, only by its actual positive impact.

Great leaders play a long, often overlooked game

The deviation caused by the action fallacy also affects our view of truly excellent leaders. For example, Winston Churchill is known as a brilliant leader and the chief architect of the Allied success in World War II. But for all the wrong reasons.

The classic story of the Second World War is that, at the dramatic low point of the summer of 1940, Britain, standing alone and demoralized, was in mortal danger from Nazi invasion. Only the eloquence, stubborn patience and persistent aggressive spirit of the newly appointed Prime Minister convinced a reluctant nation to fight from this low point until it decisively defeated the Nazi Empire in 1945.

Unfortunately, this study of Churchill’s leadership is poorly supported by the facts. In the first place, Britain was never in danger of being invaded by Germany (even Hitler’s always confident generals knew this was hopeless). Second, it was never truly alone (London was the center of an empire of 500 million people). Third, if action-packed rhetoric had indeed been the key to victory, the crown would probably have gone to Hitler, who electrified massive audiences at his rallies. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Churchill was, by the standards of his subordinates’ motivation, a terrible leader. Many ministers were afraid to work for him.

Churchill’s success lay not in his abrasive personality and his constant scolding of his generals for overreach, but in his long and deliberate (but behind-the-scenes) campaign to draw America into the war.

How we tell his story – distorted by the fallacy of action – leads to false conclusions about what actually made him so successful.

Churchill’s success lay not in his abrasive personality and his constant scolding of his generals for overreach, but in his long and deliberate (but behind-the-scenes) campaign to draw America into the war. The administrative structures required to manage a complex modern war.

Churchill was both the architect and the heart and soul of an unprecedented international military cooperation, involving two extremely unlikely partners in 1940: the US and the Soviet Union. To create the multi-national coalition that ultimately defeated the Nazis, Churchill, among many other things, wrote more than 1,300 telegrams to Franklin D. Roosevelt – in total they exchanged about 2,000 written messages – and the Great War Became one of the travelers, often exposing himself to severe risk and inconvenience to travel to Washington, Moscow, Tehran, and wherever else he felt he needed to make his personal impact (making a 107,000-mile air trip during the war). Have to put it in.

At home he redesigned the British government to be able to prosecute a war of unprecedented complexity. When FDR sent his trusted aide Harry Hopkins to visit Britain and report back, he was stunned by Churchill’s “complete mastery of the governance of Britain”.

Takeaway: What effective leaders do to lead teams and events toward successful outcomes may not be easily visible at first glance. Look beneath the surface.

Astute awareness of external circumstances is the hallmark of great leaders

In understanding why historical events unfolded a particular way, we must look beyond the actions of one individual. There is no steering wheel of history that a fearless leader can understand – instead, in all conceivable scenarios, from a manager in an office to the captain of a football team, there are countless forces beyond the individual leader’s control: organizational traditions and Cultures, technological limitations, silent but constant changes in the environment, decisions made by individuals or even distant groups. These forces disrupt and deflect even the most energetic efforts and most compelling rhetoric of any one individual.

Great leaders are aware of these tendencies and instead of blindly fighting against them, they take advantage of them for their own needs.

For example, during the “Heroic Age” of polar exploration at the end of the 20th century, four goals became ne plus ultra Towards which all the claimants were striving: two geographical poles (South and North) and two sea routes (North-West and North-East). One might hope that if Shackleton had been such a great leader of polar expeditions as is often said, he would have claimed at least one of the four major goals. This was not the case. Instead, another man led successful expeditions that claimed three of the first four objectives (and for good measure, also achieved the second objective of crossing the Northeast Passage). This man was a relatively unknown Norwegian named Roald Amundsen.

Amundsen dedicated his life to understanding the polar environment and made every decision in planning and implementation with a keen awareness of his surroundings. The result: a series of hugely successful campaigns, but so drama-free that they fit poorly with our concept of a master leader. When Lord Curzon, President of the British Royal Geographical Society (RGS), insisted that the (often spectacular) failures of the “great” British explorers – John Franklin, Robert Falcon Scott, Shackleton – were due to bad luck, while Amundsen’s successes were due to bad luck, There were reasons. Because of luck, Amundsen wrote, “Victory awaits him who has everything in order – people call it luck. defeat is certain [he] Who has neglected to take the necessary precautions in time; “It’s called bad luck.”

Takeaway: What appears to be “luck” to the uncritical viewer is, in fact, an alignment of planning, intentions, and action with external circumstances.

This rethinking of leadership is more than an academic exercise. If we are celebrating the wrong role models and leadership qualities and fundamentally misunderstanding what made leaders effective in the past, the same is happening in your office, community, or sports team today. . Because, after all, the biases and misconceptions we carry about the past are often the very ones through which we view the present.

Source: bigthink.com