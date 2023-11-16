The Abbey and the Chapel, a longtime landmark of West Hollywood’s gay nightlife scene, has been sold to a new owner, the business announced Wednesday.

Preservationists of the historic sites were assured that the current management team will remain in place and the restaurants and nightclubs will remain open, the company announced with its new ownership on Instagram.

“The Abbey is more than just a bar. “It has been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community through hard times and good times,” former owner David Cooley said in announcing the sale.

The restaurant and nightclub was purchased by Tristan Shoecraft, a tech entrepreneur who has been a longtime patron, Cooley said.

“It is both an honor and a significant responsibility,” Shoecraft said. “I plan to honor and respect the history of the Abbey while bringing new ideas that reflect our growing LGBTQ+ community and my personal approach to hospitality.”

Shucraft said he has been going to Ebay for years. It was the first gay bar in Los Angeles he went to.

The new owner lives in Puerto Rico, where he runs a hotel that caters to gay clientele.

The sale went through just four months after the property was listed, but Shoecraft said he was talking with Cooley before the business went up for sale.

Cooley opened Abbey as a coffee shop in 1991 (although he had never tasted coffee himself). They transformed the 1,100-square-foot hangout into the sprawling 14,000-square-foot restaurant and nightclub it is today following the 2016 opening of The Chapel, a lounge expansion next door.

The abbey was founded on the concept of pride; In 2010, Cooley told The Times that when he was younger, patrons had to enter gay bars on Santa Monica Boulevard through the back door.

“When I opened The Abbey, I said, ‘Open the doors and be proud of who you are,’” he said.

Shoecraft hopes to preserve and continue Abbey’s legacy as a “cornerstone” of the gay community in West Hollywood, he said. Although he did not disclose the purchase price, Shucraft said it was not cheap.

“I can tell you that I cut back on sweets when I go out to eat,” he said.

