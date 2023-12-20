The 8 biggest AI moments of 2023 adobe stock

I believe that 2023 will be seen as a major turning point for the adoption of AI in society.

Thanks to the emergence of generative natural language interfaces, including ChatGPT, AI has become a ubiquitous aspect of our everyday lives.

What we know about earlier technological and industrial revolutions suggests that the advent of AI is as much about social change as it is about technological change. The impact on how we work, create, socialize and play will be huge and the direction it takes us is likely to be largely influenced by actions taken today.

So, I believe these are the most important events of the last 12 months – not just in terms of AI but their implications on the future of our lives.

Release of GPT-4 for ChatGPT users

2023 was undoubtedly defined by ChatGPT mania. Although we were amazed by the capabilities of the GPT-3.5 engine powering its initial release, rumors are spreading about the upcoming GPT-4 and how much more powerful and capable it will be. When it arrived in March, some people were disappointed – it was clearly far more advanced in its ability to communicate clearly and provide us with information. Further updates throughout the year gave it the ability to search the web as well as view and create images.

The Pope wears a ridiculous puffer jacket

Public awareness of the dangers of fake AI images and videos increased in 2023, thanks to the emergence of more realistic deepfakes and scams. One incident in particular highlighted the issue when photos of Pope Francis wearing a ridiculously oversized puffer jacket appeared at the top of our social media feeds. The image was notable for its surreality, and the reaction showed that it had clearly fooled many people. For many, this could have been the first real sign of technology’s potential to manipulate and spread misinformation.

EU AI Act and China GAI Measures

As examples of legislation to be enacted in 2023, the EU AI Act and China’s interim measures for the management of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI) are potentially the most significant. In June, the European Parliament adopted the Act, which is designed to ensure the safe, reliable and transparent use of AI in line with existing legislation, including the Human Rights Act and the GDPR. The GAI interim measures aim to promote healthy use of AI that is consistent with moral and ethical values. Both include measures aimed at addressing the issue of AI and intellectual property.

Alfamisense – a breakthrough in identifying dangerous gene mutations

Some of the deepest implications of AI are in the fields of bioscience and genetics, and in 2023, Google took a significant leap forward with its DeepMind-developed alphasense model. Google demonstrated that its model was able to identify potentially dangerous mutations that could lead to diseases such as cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, hemophilia, and cancer. A list of breakthrough and mutation data, building on earlier work done by the AlphaFold project, was published with the aim of helping researchers fight these diseases.

OpenAI’s troubles are at the top

We’ve never seen a business go from virtual obscurity to tech darling as quickly as ChatGPT owner OpenAI, so it’s probably natural that its organizational integrity experienced some strain. CEO and current Silicon Valley golden boy Sam Altman was fired briefly before being reinstated for reasons that are still unclear but appear to be due to board level politics and rivalry. why is it important? Well, we have never seen a superstar CEO like Altman removed and then returned to power so quickly due to popular demand. The incident has renewed calls for greater regulation and scrutiny into the ways leading AI companies are run, which may influence debate on the topic in the future.

Petition to stop the development of AI

Public awareness is an important piece of the puzzle regarding managing the integration of AI into society. The Pause Giant AI Experiments Open Letter petition has not yet achieved its stated primary objective. Thanks to the publicity because signatories include Elon Musk, Yoshua Bengoi and Stuart Russell, they made headlines and created awareness. By the end of the year, over 33,700 signatures were collected, and although research on giant AI continues, I believe many of us have a better understanding of what is at stake moving into 2024 But it’s on.

Integration of ChatGPT into Microsoft Bing (and then into everything else)

A new version of Microsoft’s Bing powered by ChatGPT came out in early 2023, marking the first time many will see natural language integrated into a search engine. The move was not surprising as Microsoft’s multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPIT, was well publicized. However, it marked the beginning of the race to integrate large language models into multiple tools and apps capable of understanding and responding through human speech. This trend is likely to be at the forefront of efforts to integrate AI and become accepted into society over the next few years. Later, in 2023, Microsoft began rolling out generative AI functionality branded as Co-Pilot in its Windows operating system and other products and services connected to the Office 365 platform.

Bletchley Declaration.

The AI ​​UK 2023 conference marked a first-of-its-kind international agreement between 28 countries, including the US, EU, UK and China. The Bletchley Declaration aims to create a framework for identifying the risks and putting guardrails around the super-powerful AI we may see emerging in the near future. Some have said that the events and its consequences were overshadowed by political motives and that many concerns, including the impact on women and questions related to intellectual property rights and AI, were ignored. But it cannot be denied that the issue of safe and ethically advanced AI is important and will require international cooperation at the highest levels.