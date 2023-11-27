The 71-year-old shared the 22 most important lessons youth should know

Earlier this year, Kevin Kelly, who helped launch Wired magazine and wrote a bestselling book, shared invaluable life lessons he’s learned over the years in an article for CNBC.

Among the 22 words of wisdom Kelly, who is 71, had for young people were:

1. Master the art of communication

2. Gain knowledge from a diverse group of people

3. Learn to be interesting – and interested in others

4. Learn to save money and live within a limited budget

5. Earn respect by taking accountability

6. Respond to rudeness with compassion

7. Find your passion by mastering a skill

8. Build self-confidence in your children by strengthening their sense of belonging

9. Encourage your children to think critically

10. Learn How to Buy and Sell Stocks

11. Spend wisely on your hobbies

12. Know how much to tip

13. Be flexible and know when not to stick with what doesn’t work and when to quit

14. Negotiate your salary by listing your number before any potential employer

15. Recognize and combat imposter syndrome

16. Be happy with what you already have

17. Learn to be a better public speaker

18. Be sincere in your apology

19. Never be afraid to ask stupid questions

20. Learn to make good decisions

21. Understand that wealth is defined as “things money can’t buy.”

22. Determine which advice is best for you

