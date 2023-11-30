The 7 simplest ways to slash your cancer risk

SEVEN simple lifestyle tweaks could slash your risk of developing cancer, according to researchers.

From ditching booze to moving more daily, scientists from Newcastle University said people making these changes were less likely to suffer from multiple different cancers.

Avoiding processed meat and moving more was found to lower the risk of cancer, researchers said Credit: PA

Scientists used data from 94,778 people participating in the UK Biobank study – a huge biomedical database with the health information half a million Brits – collected between 2006 and 2010.

The study – published to BMC Medicine – looked at whether following seven recommendations put together by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) and the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) in 2018 affected the likelihood of participants developing cancer.

Researchers gave participants a score out of seven according to how closely they followed the recommendations – the average score being 3.8.

Of the pool of participants, 7,296, – or eight per cent – developed cancer during the study period, most often prostate, breast and bowel cancer.

Those scoring between 4.5 and seven points had a 16 er cent lower risk of all cancers than those scoring under 3.5, researchers found.

Even those falling between 3.75 and 4.25 points had an eight per cent lower risk.

Each one-point increase in participants’ scores was associated with a seven per cent reduction in risk for all cancers, as well as a 10 per cent lower risk of breast and bowel cancer, and a “significantly reduced risk” of kidney, oesophageal, ovarian, liver, and gallbladder cancers.

The researchers did acknowledge that further investigation was needed to pinpoint how much specific lifestyle factors affected risk of cancer.

Here are the seven lifestyle habits the WCRF and AICR said could slash your risk of getting the disease.

1. Keep to a healthy weight range

The WCRF said staying within a healthy weight range and avoiding weight gain later in life could protect against up to 13 types of cancer.

That’s because being obese can hike the chances of cancer cells developing in your body, it claimed, as increased levels of hormones, inflammation and growth factors caused by excess body fat can make your cells divide more often and increase chances of cancerous cells being made.

The foundation recommended staying away from biscuits, cakes, crisps, pizza and burgers, and opting for whole grains, vegetables, pulses and fruit instead.

It also advised having smaller portions at mealtimes and paying close attention to the labels on your food.

2. Move more

It’s so easy to be sedentary for long periods of the day, especially if you’re working an office job.

But the WCRF advised you work physical activity into your daily routine to help protect against bowel, breast and womb cancer.

It advised being active for at least 150 minutes weekly and trying to sit less.

At least 75 minutes should be vigorous activity like running, aerobics or sports like football and squash.

The rest can be moderate activities like brisk walking, cycling, gardening, dancing and doing household chores

“To increase the benefits even more – and to help you control your weight – aim to do 45 to 60 minutes of moderate activity a day,” the WCRF said.

3. Eat better

“We recommend that you make whole grains, vegetables, fruit and pulses – such as beans and lentils – a major part of your usual daily diet,” the WCRF said.

It advised filling three quarters of your plate with these foods and the remaining fourth with lean meat, poultry or fish or plant-based protein like tofu.

This could mean eating breakfast foods like porridge with banana, lunches such as salmon and rice, and dinners consisting of a lentil stew.

4. Avoid high calorie and fast foods

The WCRF warned against eating fast food and processed ingredients high in fat, starches and sugar.

Studies have linked eating ultra-processed food – which contain five or more ingredients that you wouldn’t recognise or use when cooking at home – to at least three types of cancer.

The WCRF said you should be wary of:

Chocolate and sweets

Crisps

Biscuits

Cake

Ice cream

Fast food, like burgers, fried chicken or fries

Pastries

5. Limit red and processed meat

Studies suggest that eating processed meat – like bacon and sausages – could up your risk of bowel cancer.

Meanwhile, ditching bacon and fizzy drinks could add a decade to your life expectancy, scientists from the University of Bergen in Norway found.

The WCRF advised having no more than three portions of red meat like beef, pork and lamb weekly – and cutting down more if possible – while avoiding processed meat almost entirely.

6. Ditch fizzy drinks

Sugar-sweetened drinks are another thing to avoid, according to the WCRF.

“We often don’t think about drinks containing calories,” it said.

“However, there is strong evidence that regularly drinking sugar-sweetened drinks can cause weight gain, which in turn can cause many cancers.”

Instead, the foundation advised you opt for water, tea or coffee and natural fruit juice – but only one of these daily.

It added that large quantities of artificially sweetened drinks should be avoided too.

7. Stay away from booze

According to the WCRF, cutting down or avoiding drinking alcohol could reduce your risk of six types of cancer.

This includes breast, bowel, liver, mouth, throat and stomach cancer.