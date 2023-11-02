The 7 Most Uplifting Decisions You Can Make in Life, According to Experts

Forget the myth of the self-made man. No one has achieved any level of success without the help of others.

The act of upliftment may be obvious and acknowledged, or the force of propelling others upward may be subtle and almost taken for granted.

Help can be the physical effort of others that moves us upward in life.

Lift can be a wind beneath our outstretched wings that helps us catch the thermal updraft that takes us to greater heights of success.

Support in a moment of frustration can be a pleasant touch that acts as a gentle push toward a more positive feedback loop.

No matter what form that help comes, we can uplift one or many with our thoughts, words and actions.

According to YourTango experts, here are the 7 most uplifting decisions you can make:

1. Active listening with your full attention

One of the most uplifting decisions anyone can make to help others is “active listening.” With the advent of technology and modern life, lending an ear to others to listen to your thoughts is a blessing in disguise.

Active listening is a form of communication that involves giving your full attention, understanding what is being said, and providing feedback to the person speaking. This talent can enhance overall communication, quality of relationships, and ability to resolve disagreements. Active listening demonstrates respect for the person speaking, builds trust, and creates a more positive and constructive environment for communication.

– Siddharth S Kumar, Founder, Numrovani

2. Encouraging others when in doubt

Most people know what they need to do, where they can look for help, and even why they need to take action, but when unexpected difficulties come along the way, the challenges seem reasonable and last longer than possible. If these things persist, your friend is probably becoming too emotional. Tired, overwhelmed, and anxious to be effective. They need someone who will listen to them and encourage them.

Your friend may have lost confidence or become self-critical and doubt that he or she can succeed even under difficult circumstances, but you are uniquely qualified because you have seen their past successes.

Encouragement reminds them of their past victories and confidence in their future.

– Reta Fay Walker, PhD Relationship Coach

3. Strengthening one’s self-confidence

When you explain to others your idea of ​​their core strengths with specific examples, it boosts confidence and opens the door to their insight and self-appreciation. This encourages conversation about your perceptions to clarify mutual understanding.

-Ruth Schimel, PhD, Career and Life Management. consultant, author

4. Take care of yourself and serve others better

Continuing your self-care and keeping your frequency high is the most important thing you can do to help others and the planet.

—Marla Martenson, Life Coach/Matchmaker

5. Managing your internal resources carefully

Being your best tool for practicing mindfulness, compassion, and thoughtfulness every day. You will improve the quality of your life and the lives of everyone around you. The principle is simple: a better life starts with you. The more you build your internal resources, the more resources you have to share. The stronger you become, the stronger you can be for others. Self-work unleashes your power to be your best self with others.

—​ Dr. Gloria Brame, sex therapist and clinical sexologist

6. Listen to your conscience when making decisions

There is nothing more difficult and therefore more precious than making a decision. When making a decision of minor importance, I have always found it beneficial to consider all the pros and cons. Sometimes, you make the right decision, and sometimes you make the right decision. You may not be able to control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be affected by them.

Every decision you make reflects your assessment of who you are. I believe that “truly successful decision-making depends on a balance of deliberate and intuitive thinking”.

What are good decisions?

A good decision is based on knowledge and not numbers. Sometimes it is beneficial to delay taking decisions. Often, allowing a set period of time to consider something so your brain can work on it produces a thoughtful and effective decision. The best decisions are not made with your mind but with your instincts.

– Maitri Joshi, Healthcare Consultant

7. Being fully present with others

When you’re with someone, take time to listen to them completely. In other words, be present with them. Give them your full attention and listen to understand, not just respond. This is a rare gift you can give someone in today’s fast-paced world of distractions.

-Michelle Molitor, hypnotherapist

Take care of yourself so you can be fully present and actively listening when others are struggling, that’s life!

Will Curtis is a writer and contributing editor for YourTango. He has been featured on the Good Men Project and studied English abroad for ten years.

Source: www.yourtango.com