No one is untouched by the sands of time. Although you would never want your loved one to feel like a burden in need of care and support, caring for a family still requires significant physical, financial, and emotional commitment. According to a recently released report TIAA Institute Report More than 53 million Americans currently provide uncompensated care for their families. The majority of this uncompensated labor is provided by women, people of color, and Millennials.

A 2023 AARP report showed that the estimated economic value of uncompensated family caregiving was $600 billion in 2021, up from $470 billion in a previous study in 2017.

What is the financial impact of caregiving on family members and what are ways to limit that impact?

Who bears the greatest burden of care?

Caregiving often requires time away from work, additional financial stress, and an additional 24 hours of care each week for many years. In combination with a history rooted in complex gender and racial dynamics, women and people of color are often expected to take on caring roles within their families. However, by taking on this responsibility they often experience negative consequences for their career and finances.

The majority of caregivers identified in the study were women, comprising 60% of the demographic. A quarter of those women were torn between caring for children and aging parents.

As people live longer and choose to have children later in life, the onus of care is increasingly being placed on the younger generation. The TIAA report shows that Millennials (those in their late twenties and thirties) now make up 25% of all caregivers. This can be especially harmful because this stage of life is usually associated with career advancement, increasing your income, and building up savings.

Caring for family members often goes beyond physical and emotional commitment as 90% of caregivers provide some form of financial support. On average, caregivers reported spending 26% of their income on activities including:

Accommodation

home modification

medical expenses

transportation

Care and the racial income gap

For black and Hispanic/Latino households, these costs demanded a larger share of their income. Black households devoted 34% of their income to care, while Latino households devoted nearly half (47%) of their income. The disparity may be significantly influenced by the racial income gap, which currently sees blacks and Hispanics earn 76 cents and 73 cents per dollar, respectively, as recorded. Labour Department , So despite earning less, these groups take on increased financial responsibility along with caregiving.

What is the financial impact of care?

Nearly half of caregivers report at least one financial side effect of this responsibility.

Nearly one in five people withdraw money from their personal savings to meet expenses

12% cash out of their long-term savings and retirement accounts

28% have stopped saving completely

23% have to take loan

19% have resorted to paying bills late or not paying bills at all

How does caring influence the employment of carers?

When caring for an elderly parent, a spouse with health problems, or a disabled child, it is often necessary to step away from work duties to prioritize their care. 61% of caregivers reported work-related outcomes such as:

arriving late

Go fast

take leave

The time commitment of caregiving adds an average of 24 hours per week to a caregiver’s workload and they typically spend 4.5 years performing these duties. The commitment of long-term care is bound to be factored into a person’s working life. One study even estimated that employers lose $5,600 in productivity annually per caregiving employee.

When the need for involved caregiving becomes apparent, approximately 10% of working caregivers feel the need to retire early or exit the workforce altogether. Although this decision undeniably impacts their lifetime earning potential and their ability to save for their own retirement, the alternative is to hire expensive care services.

In a 2022 report National Council on Aging (NCOA), the typical cost of professional care services was estimated to exceed 30% of a family’s income. TIAA also reported that caregivers face an average of $7,200 in out-of-pocket expenses annually.

What steps can you take to relieve the financial burden of caregiving?

Although there are a lot of impacts associated with caring for relatives, there are some steps you can take to combat those financial issues.

Involve a financial advisor. Talking to a financial advisor can help you plan about the financial obligations of caregiving. Get a true understanding of how leaving the workforce, withdrawing from savings, and dedicating a portion of your income impacts your financial situation.

Talking to a financial advisor can help you plan about the financial obligations of caregiving. Get a true understanding of how leaving the workforce, withdrawing from savings, and dedicating a portion of your income impacts your financial situation.

Look for employer benefits. Assess your employer's care benefits and determine how well they can help meet your needs. Use caregiver resource groups or employee networks to help find balance and community.

