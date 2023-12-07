The 5G race is over – now it’s time to pay the bill

At CES 2021, 5G was almost everywhere you looked. This was the future of mobile communications that would make autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and AR a reality. low latency! Capacity We were told this would change everything. Verizon and AT&T wrote massive checks for new spectrum licenses, and T-Mobile swallowed the other network whole because it was urgent To achieve the future of 5G as soon as possible and win the race.

CES 2024 is just around the corner, and while telecom executives were eager to shout about 5G a few years ago, you’ll probably be lucky to hear so many whispers about it this time. While it’s true that 5G has indeed arrived, the fantastic use cases we heard about years ago have not materialized. Instead, we have Swifties streaming concert footage and a new way to get the Internet up to your home router. These are not bad things! But deploying 5G at the breakneck speeds required to win a hypothetical race resulted in one less major wireless carrier to choose from and a lot of debt to repay. Now, network operators are looking for every possible advantage – including our wallets.

If there’s any poster child for the whole 5G situation in the US, it’s Verizon: the fastest and the biggest spender in the room. The company pledged $45.5 billion for new spectrum in the 2021 FCC license auction — nearly twice as much as AT&T. And we don’t have to guess that investors are asking questions about when they’ll get a return — they asked the question point blank in the company’s most recent earnings call. CEO Hans Vestberg raised questions about balancing phrases like “keeping the right offer for our customers” and “generating the bottom line for ourselves,” agreeing to a “price adjustment” that would also include “new prices for customers.” ” Were. It was a show of verbal gymnastics that didn’t really mean anything.

But in an indirect way, the rest of Verizon’s full earnings update gives us a good picture of how 5G is going for the carrier. There’s no talk of robotic surgery or fleets of autonomous cars. As it turns out, you need one standalone 5G networks have a lot of those things to deploy – some carriers are still building slowly. Verizon in particular has been guilty of crying wolf 5G more than once. First, it tried to tell us that mmWave is the real 5G, which is fast but too limited for any of these use cases. Then, it tried to sell us on low-band 5G, which actually turned out to be slower than 4G in some cases. The company is now slowly converting its existing network to standalone 5G as it lights up mid-band spectrum, but it’s likely to be a years-long effort.

On that earnings call, Westberg pointed to one pillar of Verizon’s current 5G strategy that doesn’t require a complete overhaul of the company’s nationwide network: private networks, or secure, high-bandwidth networks for industrial and manufacturing businesses. Sell But as another investor on the recent earnings call notes, it was hardly mentioned except for a few passing comments about its potential. What did you give?

Westberg says this is happening slowly. A problem standing in the way of the company, RCR Wireless news Editor-in-Chief Shawn Kinney explains ledge, Are carriers really unwilling to sell their services to specific industries? “If you’re going to sell 5G and edge computing services to a hospital, you need a sales organization that understands health care. He knows how hospitals are run, knows what their problems are. You need it for every vertical industry – from transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing to hospitality. And that’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Bringing 5G to sectors like manufacturing is also no easy task. For starters, not every type of manufacturer even needs or wants 5G. Kinney says there’s potential in some types of manufacturing, like automotive, but a lot of factories, well, Old And do not lend themselves to rapid upgrades. “How do I put a SIM card in the robotic arm I bought in 1982? You can do it, but was it worth it? “Did it actually deliver?”

Instead, there’s one 5G use case where the big three networks are finding traction, and it comes up repeatedly in their earnings reports: fixed wireless access, or FWA. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s Internet that comes to your home via radio waves rather than cable. T-Mobile and Verizon have aggressively expanded their FWA offerings over the past few years, and even “fiber is everything” AT&T is getting in on the action with Internet Air. It’s good for people to have more than one option for high-speed internet, but it’s hardly robotic surgery – it’s not even the best way to improve the dismal state of home broadband.

If 5G has any real, transformative benefits, it will likely be a combination of network advancements and changes in behavior. People will start to see 5G working in situations where they wouldn’t expect a reliable data connection — just ask any of Taylor Swift’s fans, who collectively switched to AT&T’s network in a single day at her Arlington, Texas 29 terabytes of data was transferred. , Eraz Tour Stop. These types of crowded stadium events are where the extra capacity of 5G really outweighs LTE.

AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said the company has seen an overall 30 percent annual increase in traffic on its network in an emailed statement. the verge That “5G networks are the ‘killer app’ that will change the way we live and work.” Maybe there was no 5G DestinationIt was a trip, etc. There’s something about it – when you realize that you can actually stream video from a packed stadium or that you don’t have to wait until you’re at home on Wi-Fi to download something, your mindset changes. Changes regarding what one can expect from the connection.

Jeff Fieldhawk, director of Counterpoint Research, also sees real potential in network slicing, where carriers can prioritize certain types of network traffic. This is important for safety-critical applications such as autonomous cars. Fieldhawk says slicing will allow the network to “prioritize the car passing through the intersection, not the YouTuber in the back seat.” Right now they are not able to differentiate between the two. There’s just one problem: As mentioned before, you need a standalone 5G network to make that work. This is something that only T-Mobile has achieved on a nationwide scale. AT&T and Verizon’s 5G networks still rely largely on 4G cores, and the switch to standalone 5G is a slow, years-long project underway.

Even if 5G isn’t completely smoke and mirrors, the network has backed itself into a corner

Maybe 5G isn’t entirely smoke and mirrors. But by starting it off with a dangerous “race,” the network backed itself into a corner. He took upon himself the burden of debt; On that recent earnings call, a Verizon executive talked about the company’s desire to return to pre-spectrum-auction levels of debt. Meanwhile, there are few returns to show for those investments – not helped by the fact that interest levels are high and smartphone sales are down. The networks thought they had a golden goose with 5G, but so far, it’s just laying regular old eggs — expensive ones, at that. And while they wait for their efforts to bear fruit, they are looking for other ways to increase their income.

The simplest way to make more money is through what Verizon calls “pricing actions.” This is a nice way of saying “overcharging customers.” The company claimed to be implementing “annual pricing actions of over a billion dollars by 2023” and patted itself on the back for keeping churn low — meaning customers would leave Verizon — despite this.

Maybe it’s because switching carriers is a task most people don’t want to do or we’re all too insensitive to inflation-related price increases. But it probably doesn’t help that most of us only have two other networks to choose from, even if we’re determined to jump ship. And that’s another piece of the 5G puzzle that’s missing: the fourth wireless carrier that was supposed to materialize from T-Mobile’s Sprint acquisition deal.

We know the story: T-Mobile was allowed to usurp Sprint by selling Boost to Dish Network, building its own standalone 5G network from scratch as a springboard for it to become the country’s fourth wireless carrier. Will use. One inside, one outside. how’s that going? Well, Dish has met coverage requirements set by the FCC as part of the deal. But it’s not as simple as “if you build it, they will come.” When it was sold to Dish, Boost had 9 million subscribers; Now it has 7.5 million. And according to founder Charlie Ergan on the company’s last earnings call, of those 7.5 million people, the “vast majority” don’t have a phone that works on Dish’s own network. Instead, they run on the networks of AT&T or T-Mobile, with which Dish contracts as an MVNO.

More phones are starting to support Dish’s network bands, including the iPhone 15. But according to Ergen, T-Mobile’s shutdown of Sprint’s old CDMA network meant Dish had to hurry up and replace a lot of phones for customers at the same time. When most new phones did not support the new network. Those customers probably aren’t ready to replace their phones just yet. Dish faces its biggest challenge yet: covering 70 percent — and in some cases 75 percent — of the population in each economic zone where it holds certain spectrum licenses. The company said in its Q3 earnings report that it “may need to make significant additional investments or partner with others” to achieve that goal. Doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

5G will improve as time goes on, especially as networks deploy fully standalone 5G. But we can probably hold our breath for that killer app and make peace with the fact that technological progress is often slow and boring — moving forward cell tower by cell tower, not by leaps and bounds. In the short term, its biggest impact may be a more consolidated, more expensive wireless broadband market. If it’s any consolation, you can take some solace in the fact that we probably won’t be seeing ads for 6G any time soon.

