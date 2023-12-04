The 5 Stocks That Will Drive the S&P 500 ETF This Year

After a series of ups and downs, the S&P 500 extended its blockbuster November rally to set a 2023 record high. With the latest surge, the benchmark quickly erased its steep decline seen over the summer and is up 20% so far this year. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, a proxy version of the S&P 500 index, is up more than 21% so far this year.

The gains were driven by optimism that the Fed will raise interest rates, which has pushed Treasury yields lower and reinvigorated investors’ risk-on trade. Yields on US Treasuries saw their biggest monthly decline since 2008 (Read: Treasury ETFs on track for best month since March).

Since the rally has been broad-based, we’ve highlighted five stocks from different industries that have doubled or nearly doubled so far this year, and carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 ( Catch). these are NVIDIA NVDA, meta platform meta, Royal Caribbean Cruises rcl, Pultegroup Inc. PHM and salesforce inc. CRM.

There is growing confidence among investors that the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate hike cycle. The optimism was further boosted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank may cut rates from March. According to CME’s FedWatch tool, traders are estimating a 70% chance of a rate cut by the US central bank by next March. The latest round of data points also reinforced the idea that the Fed has raised rates.

A significant portion of the S&P 500’s gains can be attributed to the strong performance of a group of large-cap stocks, known as the “Magnificent Seven.” This group, which includes Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platform and Tesla, has seen the stock rise significantly, ranging from 47% to 220% so far this year. The perceived safety of these investments, their size, competitive advantage and the potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence have been key factors driving their performance.

Apart from this, better than expected earnings also provided strength. Earnings growth for the S&P 500 index, which was negative for each of the last three quarters, turned positive in the third quarter of 2023 (Read: Can the S&P 500 reach 5000 in 2024? ETFs in Focus).

Let’s take a closer look at the fundamentals of SPY.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s basket consists of 503 stocks, each accounting for no more than 7.3% of assets. This suggests a good balance across each security and prevents heavy concentration. The fund is widely spread across information technology, financial, health care and consumer discretionary accounting sectors with double-digit allocations. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has AUM of $434.7 billion and charges 9 bps per year. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Moderate Risk Outlook (see: All Large Cap Blend ETFs here).

Below we have highlighted the five best performing stocks in the ETFs mentioned above.

SPY’s Best Performing Stocks

NVIDIA A worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphics processing unit, or GPU. The stock has risen 220% this year. Its projected growth for the financial year ending January 2024 is 264.4%.

Nvidia makes up 3% of assets in SPY and is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. Its VGM score is B.

meta platform It is the world’s largest social media platform. The acquisition led to the company’s portfolio offering growing from a single Facebook app to multiple apps such as photo and video sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app. The stock has gained 169.9% so far in the year and projected earnings growth for the year is 45.1%.

The Meta platform makes up 1.9% of assets in SPY and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Its VGM score is A.

Royal Caribbean is a cruise company that owns and operates three global brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. The stock has gained 124% and is a 0.07% stake in the SPY portfolio.

Royal Caribbean has a projected earnings growth rate of 187.9% this year and is currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1. Its growth score is B. you can see The full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here,

Pultegroup Primarily engaged in home building and financial services businesses in the United States. The stock is up 99.9% so far this year and makes up 0.05% of assets in the SPY portfolio.

PulteGroup has an estimated earnings growth rate of 6.7% this year and currently holds a Zacks Rank #3. Its VGM score is B.

sales force is a leading provider of on-demand customer relationship management software that enables organizations to better manage critical functions such as sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, document management, analytics, and custom application development. The stock is up 96% so far this year and accounts for 0.6% of the fund’s basket.

Salesforce has an expected earnings growth rate of 54% for the fiscal year (ending January 2024). It currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and a VGM Score of B.

