5. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Latest P/E Ratio: 6.72

Number of hedge fund holders: 23

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is a Honolulu, Hawaii-based holding company that includes Hawaiian Electric – which supplies electricity to approximately 95% of Hawaii’s population, American Savings Bank – one of Hawaii’s largest financial institutions, and Pacific Current. – Involved. An investment platform focusing on sustainability projects in Hawaii.

On November 9, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) released financial results for Q3 2023. Its net revenue declined 13% year-over-year to $902 million, while it reported net income of $42 million, which translates to normalized EPS. $0.56, $0.02 above consensus. It has paid regular dividends since 1901 and currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 23 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE), worth $152 million. Its largest shareholder was Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, which owned 6.1 million shares worth $75 million.

4. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Latest P/E Ratio: 13.3

Number of hedge fund holders: 24

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is a utility company based in Rapid City, South Dakota. It serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

As of November 1, Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) released financial results for Q3 2023. Its revenue declined 12% year over year to $407 million, while its net income increased 30% year over year to $45 million. Normalized EPS for the quarter was reported at $0.67, surpassing the consensus estimate by $0.16.

Similar to other utility companies on our list, Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) also pays a regular dividend. In October, its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.625 per share. The dividend yield of its shares as of November 22 was 4.90%.

According to Insider Monkey data on 910 major hedge funds, 24 hedge funds were long shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) as of the third quarter of 2023, with the total value of shares held by hedge funds amounting to $193 million. Stuart J. Zimmer’s Zimmer Partners was the largest hedge fund shareholder with ownership of 1.3 million shares worth $64 million.

3. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Latest P/E Ratio: 13.37

Number of hedge fund holders: 27

Consolidated Edison, Inc., based in New York. (NYSE:ED) is a leading energy-distribution company that provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers. Its primary businesses include a regulated electricity, gas and steam service provider focused on New York City and Westchester County; Electric service and gas provider focused on Southeastern New York and Northern New Jersey; and a power and natural gas transmission project investor.

On November 2, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Its revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $3.9 billion, while net income declined 14% year-over-year to $526 million. It generated normalized EPS of $1.62 for the quarter, which topped the consensus estimate by $0.03.

On March 1, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced the completion of the sale of its clean energy businesses to RWE Renewables Americas, LLC in a transaction valued at $6.8 billion.

Like other stocks like Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares are also one of them. The lowest-value utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds.

2. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Latest P/E ratio: 14.58

Number of hedge fund holders: 33

New Orleans, Louisiana-based Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is a utility company that provides electric and gas services to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. It owns or operates more than 24,000 MW of generating capacity.

On October 30, Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) announced an agreement to sell its gas distribution business to Bernhard Capital Partners for $484 million in cash. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay the company’s debt and meet its capital needs in the power utility business.

A few days earlier, the board of directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share, which was $0.06 more than the previous amount. The dividend yield of its shares based on the share price on November 22 is currently 4.28%.

As of the third quarter of 2023, 33 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and owned shares worth $748 million. Israel Englanders Millennium Management was the largest shareholder with ownership of 1.3 million shares worth $119 million.

1. Vistra Corporation (NYSE:VST)

Latest P/E ratio: 10.24

Number of hedge fund holders: 52

Irving, Texas-based Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is a leading integrated retail power and power generation company with operations in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

On March 6, Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Energy Harbor Corp. in a cash and share transaction, including cash consideration of $3 billion and a 15% interest in a new company comprising Energy Harbor assets. Stake is included. All assets of Vistara other than the company’s gas and coal production fleet. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023.

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) has been on a significant capital allocation program announced in Q4 2021. Since the launch of the program, the company has repurchased approximately 26% of its shares and collectively returned $3.8 billion to its shareholders during this period. ,

Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST) was the most sought-after stock among hedge funds on our list of the 11 most undervalued utility stocks to buy according to hedge funds by the third quarter of 2023, as per Insider Monkey’s analysis of 52 specific hedge funds. was tracked. owned its shares, which were worth $1.3 billion. Howard Marks’s Oaktree Capital Management was its largest hedge fund shareholder with ownership of 9.0 million shares worth $299 million.

