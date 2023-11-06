The 5 most harmful decisions you can make in life, according to experts

“First, do no harm,” the words of the Hippocratic Oath for doctors should be true for all our interactions.

Harm can occur in ways we may not recognize, especially in our choices that affect others.

We may think about causing physical or financial harm to others. Yet, some of the most harmful choices you make that can impact others are judgments about you or how you handle emotions.

We must be extra conscious of our choices and their impact on those around us because humans are interconnected creatures.

What would our world be like if we always made our decisions with a “first, do no harm” policy?

According to YourTango experts, here are the 5 most harmful decisions you can make in life.

1. To ghost someone

One of the most harmful decisions a person can make in life that affects others is “ghosting.”

The practice of suddenly and completely ceasing communication with another person, often within personal relationships or social engagements, is called “ghosting” and is both a social phenomenon and a phrase. A person “ghosts” another person when he or she stops responding to texts, calls, or any other form of communication without providing an explanation or bringing the relationship to a satisfactory conclusion. This behavior results in the other person being left in a state of confusion and uncertainty, and often in a distressed emotional state.

– Siddharth S Kumar, Founder, Numrovani

2. Avoiding the truth

When you choose to avoid telling someone the truth about their self-harm, you may be conflict-averse. So, after dealing with your fear about being candid, choose the appropriate time. Then, give specific examples of that person’s main actions and results, yourself as well as your relationship. Continue the discussion on time and later instead of “hit and run.”

-Ruth Schimmel Ph.D., Career and Life Management. consultant, author

3. Choosing a dishonest life partner

Choosing a dishonest spouse will have a negative impact on you and the people you love and are responsible for.

Their lying and cheating behavior can compromise your family’s finances and cause emotional and mental distress beyond your walls. They’ll likely compromise your friendships, disrupt a healthy social life, and make mistakes that will cost you more than you ever imagined. The snowball effect of dishonesty will create a bad future that will leave your children, original family, friends and well-wishers shocked and wondering what happened.

– Reta Fay Walker, Ph.D. relationship coach

4. Holding someone emotionally ransom

Being emotionally manipulative or unavailable to the person you are in a relationship with. This type of behavior causes the other person to second-guess themselves and their decisions and can damage the person’s sense of self-worth and self-esteem.

-Michelle Molitor, hypnotherapist

5. Not taking care of yourself

Not taking care of yourself has a negative impact on others because your mental and emotional state determines your reactions and ability to uplift and help others.

—Marla Martenson, Life Coach/Matchmaker

Take good care of yourself, choose good people in your life, and be aware of the impact your choices have on those around you. Simple, easy and the way we can create a kinder world to live in.

