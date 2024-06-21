The 5 Best Testosterone Pills For High-Level Hormonal Support

Are you one of the many men out there wondering, “What are the best testosterone pills?”. If so, you’re in the right place. We’ve embarked on a mission to find the ultimate answer to this question, and you have a front-row seat.

Over countless hours, we’ve thoroughly examined a wide range of supposed testosterone boosters. While many of these products are essentially useless, a few stood out as genuinely elite.

In this article, we’ll give you an inside look at 5 top-notch dietary aids we believe to be the best testosterone pills on the market right now.

Our Top 5 Best Testosterone Pills

Our picks for the best testosterone pills utilize scientifically studied, all-natural ingredients to help stoke elevated testosterone synthesis in your body.

They require only a few daily capsules and can deliver tangible benefits without known negative side effects.

Our top 5 best testosterone pills are:

#1Testosil – Best Testosterone Pills Overall

#2 PrimeGENIX Testodren – Best for Fitness Enhancements

#3 PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – Best for Holistic Hormonal Balance

#4 TestRX – Best for Promoting Strength Gains

#5 Provacyl – Best for Boosting Sex Drive

We believe all 5 supplements can provide any man with high-level hormonal support. Each is made by a reputable manufacturer in the United States of America. Additionally, they all use scientifically substantiated, naturally sourced ingredients.

How Did We Identify The Best Testosterone Pills?

Picking out the best testosterone pills is no easy feat. Unfortunately, the health supplement market is littered with low-grade “pretenders”. We hate seeing guys get burned by those inferior products.

So, we made it our goal to uncover the best testosterone pills available. We looked for naturally-based supplements with solid track records of success, high-grade formulas, and the capacity to stimulate tremendous testosterone-driven results.

To identify the best testosterone pills, we looked at:

Ingredient Quality

Ingredient Studies

Formula Bioavailability

User Reviews

Reported Results

Brand Reputability

Manufacturing Practices

Manufacturer’s Assurances

Price-To-Value Ratio

After considering these factors for innumerable supplements, we identified our top 5 best testosterone boosters, as seen above. We’re confident that these expertly crafted daily capsules can promote optimal testosterone levels in men.

How Do Testosterone Pills Work?

The best testosterone pills deploy plant extracts, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and, in some cases, patented natural compounds to nourish your most critical testosterone-producing cells, tissues, and glands.

These ingredients can operate synergistically to fuel ample testosterone growth, inhibit harmful estrogen buildup, mitigate stress hormone levels, and improve hormonal balance overall.

As a result, you may experience:

Lean Muscle Mass Development

Augmented Bone Resiliency

Reduced Body Fat

Boosted Strength

Greater Endurance

Sustainable High Energy

Elevated Focus & Will to Succeed

Upgraded Sex Drive & Sexual Prowess

Enhanced Cognitive Wellness

More Restful Sleep

All 5 of our best testosterone pills are designed to be used every day. Consistent daily usage should produce positive outcomes that correlate with more optimal hormonal levels. Ceasing usage may result in the loss of any progress you’ve made.

If you have health concerns, it’s best to consult a physician before using any new health supplement. Furthermore, the best testosterone pills should only be used by adults aged 18 and over.

Should You Use The Best Testosterone Pills?

Have you been feeling overly tired recently? Has it become difficult to get in or stay in shape? Perhaps you’ve lost some of your ambition or even your interest in sex?

If you answered yes, it may be related to the common hormonal deterioration. This issue affects so many men, especially after the age of 30.

As we age, our hormones get thrown “out of whack”. Our testosterone levels tend to decline, and our estrogen levels tend to increase. And if we’re regularly “stressed out,” as so many guys are these days, it can only exacerbate the problem.

The best testosterone pills are specially formulated to help us overcome these degrading issues. They can help you live a more vigorous, fulfilling life. We’d certainly recommend them to any man who’s experiencing hormonal issues.

Learn More About Our Top 5 Best Testosterone Pills

Thanks to modern scientific and nutritional data, leading experts have designed groundbreaking all-natural health supplements that can support hormonal optimization.

Our fathers and grandfathers could never have imagined such potent amalgamations of plant extracts, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals could exist. Yet, here we are.

If you’re serious about keeping your testosterone levels up, your harmful estrogen levels down, and your quality of life high, then the best testosterone pills were made for you.

#1 Testosil – Best Testosterone Pills Overall

For us, Testosil is the best of our best testosterone pills picks for 2024 and beyond. A third-party authenticated and dual-patented formula equipped with several scientifically substantiated testosterone-enhancing compounds, this formula can stoke exceptional testosterone growth.

A key ingredient, KSM-66, is a purified ashwagandha root extract with a high concentration of the celebrated plant’s most vital bioactive molecules. Ashwagandha is considered one of nature’s most potent testosterone-boosting herbs, and KSM-66 can massively enhance its effects.

Plus, Testosil comprises an additional 10 androgen-promoting compounds and AstraGin. Developed in the USA, AstraGin is a patented bioavailability enhancer. It uses a fusion of root extracts to elevate nutrient transporter activity in the body, which can substantially upgrade users’ nutrient absorption rates.

Testosil – The Formula

Testosil was designed by a team of experts with over 20 years of history producing high-level health supplements. Their expertise shines through in this state-of-the-art testosterone supplement.

Testosil’s primary ingredients include:

KSM-66 (Ashwagandha Root Extract)

D-Aspartic Acid

L-Arginine HCL

Magnesium

Fenugreek Seed Extract

Garlic Bulb Extract

Panax Ginseng Extract

Pantothenic Acid

Vitamin B6

Vitamin D3

Zinc

AstraGin

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has traditionally been used in India and China to enhance men’s vitality, physical strength, and reproductive capacity. Today, we know it contains bioactive molecules that can boost testosterone synthesis.

An 8-week study of active men found that participants using a daily ashwagandha root extract had significantly greater increases in serum testosterone, muscle mass, and physical strength than those using a placebo.

Delivering a standardized serving of ashwagandha’s testosterone-stimulating bioactive molecules, KSM-66 should only enhance the plant’s benefits. AstraGin, the US-patented bio-enhancer, can elevate the rates at which you absorb all of Testosil’s testosterone-friendly compounds.

Why You Should Choose Testosil

Our research suggests that Testosil is the premier choice among the best testosterone pills. It uses multiple scientifically substantiated ingredients, including a pair of patented compounds.

KSM-66 is a “supercharged” form of ashwagandha that may stimulate huge increases in testosterone-related health aspects. That’s not even mentioning the plethora of other Teatosil ingredients that have been reported to increase men’s testosterone levels.

Because of AstraGin, all those ingredients should be more bioavailable and absorbable, subsequently improving their capacity for promoting hormonal balance. As a result, most men should achieve dynamic benefits using Testosil.

Testosil could help you:

Improve Body Composition

Attain Huge Strength Gains

Elevate Exercise Endurance

Enhance Moods & Cognitive Wellness

Sleep Well & Awake Refreshed

Boost Sex Drive & Sexual Prowess

Testosil uses a cutting-edge design to give users top-notch benefits. If you want to use an all-natural testosterone booster, Testosil is an excellent choice.

Testosil – Value & Savings

Testosil offers great “bang for your buck”. A 1-month supply (1 bottle) costs $69, or about $2.30 a day. Purchases of 3 or more bottles unlock excellent savings.

For example:

Order 3 Bottles & Spend $59/Bottle ($1.97/Day)

Order 6 Bottles & Spend $49/Bottle ($1.63/Day)

Orders of all sizes come with the manufacturer’s lifetime money-back satisfaction guarantee. That means you can try Testosil with virtually zero risk. If it’s not right for you, return all packaging at any point and receive a refund for your purchase price.

They’ll compensate you for 1 opened or used bottle and all unused bottles. In other words, you get a “free trial run” with Testosil. This assurance is by far the best manufacturer’s guarantee we’ve found.

Where To Purchase Testosil

We recommend ordering Testosil from the manufacturer’s official website.

That’s where you’ll find the lowest prices and the lifetime money-back satisfaction guarantee. Additionally, they offer free shipping in the USA.

#2 PrimeGENIX Testodren – Best for Fitness Enhancements

PrimeGENIX Testodren ranks #2 among our picks for the best testosterone pills. For several years, this superb supplement has been helping “middle-aged” men achieve optimal testosterone levels and first-class fitness results.

PrimeGENIX Testodren is specially formulated for active guys in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. It utilizes a patented fenugreek seed extract to support optimal androgen synthesis, muscle growth, fat burning, and more.

The doctor-recommended formula is revered by many health supplement experts, pundits, and users. It’s become a staple supplement for scores of competitive fitness athletes, bodybuilders, and “weekend warriors” thanks to its elite hormonal and fitness-enhancing support mechanisms.

PrimeGENIX Testodren – The Formula

PrimeGENIX Testodren is designed by fitness-minded men for fitness-minded men. It’s even fully endorsed by Dr. Kaleb Redden, a Sports Medicine Physician and practicing fitness athlete.

PrimeGENIX Testodren contains:

No Preservatives

No GMOs

No Sugar

No Gluten

No Dairy

No Soy

No Eggs

No Wheat-Grain

PrimeGENIX Testodren is a single-ingredient formula. That single ingredient is a genuine “powerhouse” for testosterone promotion. It’s a fenugreek seed extract called Furosap, which experts developed to deliver a high concentration of the seed’s most vital androgen-friendly bioactive molecules.

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is a clover-like herb indigenous to the Mediterranean region. Historically, its seeds have been used in Ayurvedic practices to relieve muscle cramps, promote physical power, and enhance reproductive capacity.

Modern science shows that the seeds contain dynamic testosterone-promoting compounds, and Furosap multiplies their volume. A 12-week study of 40 athletes concluded that participants who used Furosap showed more growth in serum testosterone, lean body mass, and fat-free mass than those who used a placebo.

Why You Should Choose PrimeGENIX Testodren

PrimeGENIX Testodren was crafted by a “crack” team of experts. It’s doctor-endorsed and provides you the opportunity to ingest what is likely the most potent fenugreek seed extract on the planet.

Furosap offers a higher concentration of fenugreek’s critical testosterone-boosting molecules than the seeds or leaves of the plant could alone. Therefore, it should supply you with significantly enhanced results.

PrimeGENIX Testodren has received rave reviews and has become a “staple” in the arsenal of many fitness athletes. If you need some assistance maximizing your fitness results, this supplement has you covered.

PrimeGENIX Testodren could help you:

Add Lean Muscle Mass

Cut Chest & Belly Fat

Boost Strength Gains

Increase Workout Endurance

Reduce Muscle Recovery Time

Upgrade Sex Drive & Sexual Wellness

PrimeGENIX Testodren deploys a patented fenugreek seed extract in a once-a-day easy-to-swallow capsule. It should make a notable difference for guys fighting to stay in “peak” shape.

PrimeGENIX Testodren – Value & Savings

PrimeGENIX Testodren is an excellent value. A 1-month supply (1 bottle) costs $59.95, or approximately $1.99 daily. Bulk orders offer hugely reduced daily costs.

For example:

Order 3 Bottles & Spend $39.98/Bottle ($1.33/Day)

Order 6 Bottles & Spend $33.33/Bottle ($1.11/Day)

Whether you order 1 bottle or 6 bottles of PrimeGENIX Testodren, you’ll qualify for the manufacturer’s money-back satisfaction guarantee. This guarantee allows you to open and try up to 2 full bottles without significant financial risk. If you’re not 100% satisfied, return your order for a refund of the purchase price.

As long as your return arrives at the manufacturer’s facilities within 67 days of your delivery, you’ll be compensated for the 2 used and all unused bottles.

This outstanding manufacturer’s assurance further suggests that PrimeGENIX Testodren is one of the best testosterone pills on the market.

Where To Purchase PrimeGENIX Testodren

We suggest purchasing PrimeGENIX Testodren from the manufacturer’s official website.

There, you’ll find the lowest prices and the money-back satisfaction guarantee. Plus, they offer free USA shipping and the option to pay in interest-free installments.

#3 PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – Best for Holistic Hormonal Balance

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is our choice for the #3 best testosterone pill. The dual patented formula is designed to help inhibit the production of enzymes that convert a man’s dwindling testosterone reserves into estrogen.

Healthy men typically have minimal estrogen in their systems. However, estrogen levels tend to climb as we age, partly because our bodies produce an enzyme called aromatase. This “unfriendly” enzyme can damage testosterone levels by triggering the transformation of androgens into estrogen.

This process may be problematic for men because excess estrogen can directly reduce testosterone’s bioavailability. That’s why the experts at PrimeGENIX formulated this fantastic “blueprint” for preventing excess estrogen buildup.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – The Formula

The team at PrimeGENIX understands that hormonal balance must be supported on multiple fronts. So, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X attacks the scourge of declining testosterone by helping to block estrogen accumulation.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X’s primary ingredients include:

DIM (Diindolylmethane)

Vitamin E

AstraGin

BioPerine

DIM (Diindolylmethane) is the “star” ingredient in PrimeGENIX DIM 3X. It’s a naturally occurring bioactive compound in some vegetables, like broccoli, cabbage, and kale. It’s believed to have potent antioxidant effects and strengthen bodily defense mechanisms.

Modern studies have also shown that it can help the body inhibit the aromatase enzyme and metabolize estrogen. A clinical review published in Nutrition Reviews noted that substantial evidence indicates DIM inhibits aromatase expression in human cells.

DIM’s issue is its low solubility. It can quickly be “burned up” by digestive enzymes. PrimeGENIX DIM 3X counters this by providing 2 US-patented bioavailability enhancers. AstraGin and BioPerine both work to enhance DIM’s bioavailability via different pathways, forming a “dynamic duo” that should tremendously elevate how much DIM users absorb.

Why You Should Choose PrimeGENIX DIM 3X

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is a high-level, physician-endorsed health supplement optimally formulated to mitigate estrogen accumulation. Although it doesn’t directly stimulate testosterone synthesis, we believe it’s one of the best testosterone pills on the market.

That’s because as men age, our estrogen levels naturally increase. Elevated estrogen levels can increase the presence of sex hormone-binding globulin (SHGB), proteins that reduce testosterone’s bioavailability. By inhibiting estrogen buildup, PrimeGENIX DIM 3X may effectively maintain a man’s testosterone levels.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X has been called the “best estrogen inhibitor” on the market. In recent years, it has received glowing reviews from experts, users, and pundits.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X could help you:

Increase Estrogen Metabolism

Balance Overall Hormonal Wellness

Boost Physical Strength

Reduce Body Fat

Upgrade Stamina

Improve Mental Focus

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X uses DIM to inhibit the aromatase enzyme and reduce estrogen levels. It should be highly bioavailable with a pair of US-patented bio-enhancers and promote numerous health benefits.

PrimeGENIX DIM 3X – Value & Savings

We’d say PrimeGENIX DIM 3X is worth the price. A 1-month supply (1 bottle) costs $59.95, or about $1.99 daily. Purchases of 3+ bottles offer substantial savings.

For example:

Order 3 Bottles & Spend $56.65/Bottle ($1.88/Day)

Order 6 Bottles & Spend $53.33/Bottle ($1.78/Day)

Orders of all sizes come with the manufacturer’s generous money-back satisfaction guarantee. This guarantee permits you to try PrimeGENIX DIM 3X virtually risk-free for up to 60 days. If you’re not 100% satisfied, you can collect a refund for your purchase price.

Just return all packaging and have it back in the warehouse within 67 days. They’ll then refund you for 2 used and all unused bottles of PrimeGENIX DIM 3X.

This guarantee is one of the best manufacturer’s assurances on any health supplement.

Where To Purchase PrimeGENIX DIM 3X

We recommend ordering PrimeGENIX DIM 3X from the manufacturer’s official website.

They have the best prices, the money-back satisfaction guarantee, free USA shipping, and interest-free payment plans.

#4 TestRX – Best for Promoting Strength Gains

TestRX ranks #4 on our review of the best testosterone pills. It contains several scientifically substantiated testosterone support compounds, including ZMA, d-aspartic acid, and fenugreek seed extract, “packing a punch” for androgen-fueled strength promotion.

ZMA is the proverbial “secret sauce” inside TestRX. The fusion of zinc monomethionine aspartate, magnesium aspartate, and vitamin B6 is a popular stand-alone supplement for high-level athletes. Evidence suggests it can support explosive strength gains.

A TestRX user named John even documented his journey online. An IT professional with a passion for fitness, John stated that he put on 3-4 pounds of muscle, saw a reduction in body fat, and looked a little “harder” after 60 days of using TestRX while changing nothing else in his routine.

TestRX – The Formula

TestRX is expertly crafted and can deliver dynamic enhancements to men. Its all-natural formula is loaded with bioactive compounds that could stoke testosterone growth and boost physical strength.

TestRX’s primary ingredients include:

ZMA (Zinc Monomethionine Aspartate, Magnesium Aspartate, Vitamin B6)

D-Aspartic Acid

Fenugreek Seed Extract

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

ZMA combines key androgen-promoting molecules in zinc monomethionine aspartate, magnesium aspartate, and vitamin B6. In recent years, it has become a favored performance-enhancing supplement used by some fitness athletes, bodybuilders, and football and baseball players.

An 8-week study of 27 college football players sought to measure the compounds’ athletic enhancement capacity. In concluding the study, researchers noted that the players who used ZMA saw a 33% increase in testosterone and significant gains in muscle strength parameters. Those using a placebo didn’t see such results.

Other ingredients like d-aspartic acid, fenugreek seed extract, and vitamin D3 are foundational to many of the best testosterone pills. Studies have suggested they can boost men’s testosterone levels. A 12-day study of 23 men reported that guys who ingested d-aspartic acid exhibited increased testosterone.

Why You Should Choose TestRX

TestRX is well-designed and contains multiple scientifically studied androgen-enhancing ingredients. Users have regularly reported testosterone-fueled strength gains when combining TestRX with exercise.

Evidence has shown that ZMA helped college-level athletes achieve enhanced strength and testosterone levels after just 8 weeks. It should have similar benefits for men regularly “grinding” in the gym.

TestRX should help you:

Gain Substantial Physical Strength

Optimize Body Composition

Elevate Exercise Endurance

Improve Athletic Prowess

Reduce Muscle Recovery Time

Upgrade Sex Drive

With ZMA, d-aspartic acid, fenugreek seed extract, and other androgen-friendly compounds, TestRX should increase your testosterone levels. And if you’re interested in hitting new personal records in the gym, TestRX can help.

TestRX – Value & Savings

TestRX is a good value at its price point. A 1-month supply (1 box) costs $69.99, or approximately $2.33 daily. Larger purchases lessen your daily costs.

For example:

Order 3 Boxes & Spend $66.66/Box ($2.22/Day)

Order 6 Boxes & Spend $64.99/Box ($2.17/Day)

Order 12 Boxes & Spend $62.25/Box ($2.08/Day)

Large and small TestRX orders come with the manufacturer’s generous money-back satisfaction guarantee. That allows you to use TestRX for over 60 days without significant financial risk. If you’re not thrilled with the results, return all packaging for a refund of the purchase price.

They’ll compensate you for 2 used and all unused boxes of TestRX. All return packages must be received within 67 days of your delivery date.

This guarantee demonstrates that the manufacturer has great confidence in its product.

Where To Purchase TestRX

We suggest purchasing TestRX from the manufacturer’s official website.

That’s where we found the lowest prices and the generous money-back satisfaction guarantee. They also provide free shipping if you live in the continental USA.

#5 Provacyl – Best for Boosting Sex Drive

A high-powered testosterone and growth hormone support supplement, Provacyl is our #5 best testosterone pill choice. The distinctive formula uses a unique mix of natural compounds to promote hormonal balance, optimal sex drive, and more.

Inside, you’ll find a potent blend of amino acids, including l-arginine, l-glutamine, l-lysine, and l-tyrosine, which combine to promote growth hormone release and physical wellness enhancements.

On top of that, you’ll notice a wide range of plant extracts, vitamins, and minerals, many of which are mainstays in the best testosterone pills. Together, they form a revered hormonal wellness dietary aid.

Provacyl – The Formula

Provacyl is intricately designed with over 20 naturally derived ingredients. This formula’s sheer volume of androgen-friendly bioactive molecules suggests it can supply tremendous hormonal support for men.

Provacyl’s primary ingredients include:

Eurycoma Longifolia Extract

D-Aspartic Acid

Magnesium

Zinc

L-Arginine HCL

L-Lysine

L-Glutamine

L-Glycine

L-Tyrosine

L-Pyroglutamate

Swedish Pollen Flower

GABA

DHEA

Muira Puama Extract

Korean Panax Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Acai Berry

Vitamin D3

Vitamin K2

Vitamin B6

Phytosterol Complex

Eurycoma longifolia, aka tongkat ali or long jack, is a shrub that grows wildly in Asian jungles. It’s traditionally been used to promote reproductive capacity and overall vitality for men in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Nowadays, we know it contains testosterone-enhancing bioactive molecules.

A 2024 clinical review reported that studies indicate eurycoma longifolia can play a role in boosting testosterone levels, ameliorating sexual wellness, boosting sex drive, and upgrading elements of fertility.

The impressive mix of amino acids in Provacyl could provide top-notch growth hormone support. When combined, these compounds may synergize to stimulate tremendous growth hormone increases, potentially resulting in dynamic user benefits.

Why You Should Choose Provacyl

Provacyl is equipped with an abundance of natural testosterone and growth hormone promoters. It deploys several scientifically substantiated compounds, some of which may immensely boost libido and sexual wellness.

Eurycoma longifolia and d-aspartic acid alone could make for an excellent testosterone-boosting supplement. However, the creators of Provacyl weren’t satisfied with that. So, they found a way to add an array of naturally sourced ingredients that should fuse to deliver excellent outcomes.

Provacyl should help you:

Upgrade Sex Drive

Increase Sexual Prowess

Boost Blood Flow

Elevate Physical Strength

Develop Muscle Definition

Reduce Body Fat

Made with numerous well-established testosterone boosters, growth hormone promoters, and virility enhancers, Provacyl is a well-rounded hormonal support supplement. It could undoubtedly help you upgrade your sex drive and more.

Provacyl – Value & Savings

We believe Provacyl is a bargain, considering its quality design. A 1-month supply (1 box) costs $59.95, or about $1.99 a day. Bulk orders unlock excellent savings.

For example:

Order 3 Boxes & Spend $51.65/Box ($1.72/Day)

Order 6 Boxes & Spend $44.83/Box ($1.49/Day)

Order 12 Boxes & Spend $32.41/Box ($1.08/Day)

No matter how many boxes you order, you’ll qualify for the manufacturer’s money-back satisfaction guarantee. You can use 2 full boxes of Provacyl. If it’s not right for you, return all packaging to the manufacturer.

If the return is received within 67 days of your delivery date, you’ll receive a refund of the purchase price. That covers you for 2 used and all unused boxes of Provacyl.

Like all our best testosterone pills, Provacyl’s satisfaction guarantee is elite.

Where To Purchase Provacyl

We suggest ordering the supplement from the official Provacyl website. They provide the best deals, the money-back satisfaction guarantee, and free shipping in the continental USA.

Further Tips On How To Increase Testosterone Levels

The best testosterone pills can provide you with first-class androgen support. Many men have gotten help achieving elevated testosterone levels with them. However, lifestyle factors can also contribute to a man’s hormonal balance.

To promote optimal testosterone levels, try to:

Exercise Regularly

Eat Nutrient-Rich Whole Foods

Cut Out Junk Food

Get Plenty of Sleep

Avoid Stressful Situations

Reduce Alcohol Intake

Sticking to these practices day in and day out can help you maintain your testosterone levels. In some cases, they may even lead to an uptick in testosterone levels over time.

Select The Best Testosterone Pills For Your Needs

Testosterone decline affects all men at some point. Unfortunately, that’s just the hand “Mother Nature” has dealt us.

There is good news, though. By utilizing modern science, the best testosterone pills can help us attain optimal testosterone levels and overall hormonal balance with a few capsules a day and no known negative side effects.

Unlike previous generations who were forced to give up the activities they loved and give in to their declining androgen levels, we have the opportunity to do something about it.

Again, our picks for the top 5 best testosterone pills are:

The best testosterone pills can help you take control of your testosterone levels. Choose the best supplement for your needs and get busy living your best life today.