The 4-word 'hack' confident people use to get others to agree with them – it makes you 'influential', says expert

Want to win more arguments? Use this simple four-word “hack,” says one influence expert: Keep your explanation brief.

The more bullet points you add to your argument, the less persuasive it becomes, says Nero Sivanathan, professor of organizational behavior at the London Business School.

“The mistake most people make in forecasting is that to win over people, you need to get a lot of data from them,” Sivanthan told CNBC Make It. “Often things fail not in content, but in delivery.”

This is called the dilution effect: Your strongest claims overwhelm your weaker claims. Sivanthan points out that people listening will walk away remembering the average persuasiveness of each of your points, rather than your most solid argument.

For example, if you’re trying to convince your friend that New York is the best city in the world, you might cite pizza, Broadway shows, public transportation, and Times Square. Depending on your audience, some of those points will be more persuasive than others, and it’s best to only use those points that are most likely to win over your friend.

“Less is more,” says Sivanthan. “If you only have one main argument, be confident and put that on the table rather than feeling the need to list several others.”

According to Sivanthan’s research, the reverse of this strategy also works. Their 2017 study found that after viewing advertisements for a drug, when companies listed moderate side effects immediately followed by serious side effects, consumers were more likely to view the drug positively.

This ‘Very Easy Solution’ Requires Only Discipline

Using the dilution effect to make your arguments more persuasive could be a “very easy solution,” says Sivanthan. It can help you get a job, shorten your presentations, and make your dinner table debates more cordial.

This requires self-control. Once you have presented your core argument, you should let it rest until the other person is ready to respond. Otherwise, you may find yourself inadvertently jumping in again with additional weak points.

“People have a problem with silence. When there’s a void, you feel the need to fill it with words,” says Sivanthan.

It’s a common mistake, even for people who argue for a living, he adds: “You’ll see it in political campaigns and debates… [They] should have stopped after [point] Number 2, but they’ll go to three or four.”

Research shows that silence is a powerful negotiation tool and often leads to a better outcome for both parties. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban of ABC’s “Shark Tank” often uses this strategy: After a contestant pitches, he initially remains quiet while the other panelists debate and elaborate.

If he decides to offer investment, it will do so after he has had time to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of a potential deal, he said during a fireside conversation in June.

“The more you pay attention and the more aware you are, the better chance you have of getting what you want,” he said. “There is silence… money in the bank.”

Sivanthan says, this is smart.

“Taking time to think about a lot of implications [arguments],” he says. “People who are really good at meetings and [connecting] People…they’ve put a lot of thought into this. It’s not by accident.”

