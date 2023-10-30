The 3rd Annual Deadfellas Infected: A Gorgeous Confluence of Art and Blockchain

A Web3 Festival Unlike Any Other

Returning for its third consecutive year, Deadfellas Infected expands its digital footprint like never before, culminating in a week-long celebration that marries unprecedented artistry with cutting-edge blockchain technology. The celebration, which highlights the immense talent thriving in the Web3 ecosystem, was grander this year with both an in-real-life (IRL) event at the Oishi Gallery in Melbourne, Australia, and a Decentraland-based Metaverse party sponsored by MetaMask .

double dose of celebration

Launching on October 28, the IRL Gallery in Melbourne’s Oishi opened its doors to the public for a full week, culminating on Halloween. The digital sector was also not left behind; The Metaverse event was held from October 30 to November 6 in Decentraland.

Highlights from Decentraland

NFT Gallery : In an intricate virtual environment, 19 luminous NFT artworks were displayed, each carefully crafted to exemplify the merger of art and technology.

: In an intricate virtual environment, 19 luminous NFT artworks were displayed, each carefully crafted to exemplify the merger of art and technology. candy quest :The event included gamification elements. Attendees set out on a quest to collect the candy, making the experience interactive and rewarding.

:The event included gamification elements. Attendees set out on a quest to collect the candy, making the experience interactive and rewarding. Mint Special Award: Attendees can create unique digital gifts to symbolize their participation in this historic Web3 event.

To know more, watch the event here: decentraland event

The Heart of Infected Season 3: Cast Collaboration

Deadfellas Infected thrives on collaborative creativity. Every Halloween season, artists come together to ‘infect’ each other’s work. They create original pieces inspired by the signature Deadfellas characters, weaving in elements such as anime, punk, horror, and video games. Over the years, renowned artists such as ThankyouX, Steffi Fung and Killer Acid have contributed their talents to this ongoing project.

Special Sauce: Token Grade and Drops

In a new twist this year, each participating artist created three different token grades for their artwork: fresh, damaged, and rotten. These tokens become unique collectibles, and Deadfellas 10K holders get the chance to own these rare pieces through random drops.

Meet the Artists: A League of Exceptional Talent

This year’s list includes 19 talented artists whose works were sold through the Foundation’s ‘Worlds’ event. From animations to unique pieces, the variety of art is astonishing.

For details, visit: Foundation’s Deadfellas Infected S3

sales and decline

Editions of 100 are sold by three artists.

Auction for 1/1 editions by 16 artists.

Specific wallet activity in the last 90 days is required for eligibility.

A quick look at some of the featured artists:

jisu

glova

sex

RISA

rainsy

griff

3landers

echo

Yakha Emelz

Hoshi Peach …and many more!

let art reign supreme

In an unprecedented move, 100% of the proceeds from art sales are given back to the artists, underscoring the event’s core mission of uplifting creative talent.

See more

tldr

Source: www.nftculture.com